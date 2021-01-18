The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for product options containing South Carolina American Innovation $1 Coins beginning on January 19 at noon EST. The coins are uncirculated quality from the Mint’s Philadelphia and Denver facilities. Available product options and pricing are below.

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories.

The American Innovation $1 Coin representing South Carolina honors educator and civil rights activist Septima Poinsette Clark. The coin’s reverse design depicts Ms. Clark marching with three young African American students carrying books and an American flag, representing that education and literacy among oppressed people is necessary for empowerment and enjoyment of civil rights. The inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “SEPTIMA CLARK,” and “SOUTH CAROLINA.”

The obverse of American Innovation $1 Coins features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” The obverse also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation.

To view the collection of products available in the American Innovation $1 Coin Program, visit catalog.usmint.gov.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice. Additionally, due to operational adjustments in response to COVID-19, our customer service representatives are available to assist with any questions you may have but are unable to accept credit card information or place your order over the phone. Please use our website for all order placements at this time.

