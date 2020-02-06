The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the 2020 America the Beautiful Five Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin™ honoring the National Park of American Samoa (product code 20AJ) on February 6 at noon EST. Production of this coin is capped at 20,000 units. There is no household order limit. The coin is priced at $178.25 USD.

The reverse of the coin depicts a Samoan fruit bat mother hanging in a tree with her pup, evoking the remarkable care and energy that this species puts into its offspring. The design is intended to promote awareness of the species’ threatened status due to habitat loss and commercial hunting. The National Park of American Samoa is the only park in the national park system that is home to the Samoan fruit bat. Inscriptions are “NATIONAL PARK”, “AMERICAN SAMOA”, “2020”, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM”. The obverse features a 1932 restored portrait of George Washington.

Each coin is encapsulated and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

The Mint accepts orders at catalog.usmint.gov and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Information on shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

The America the Beautiful Five Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coins™ are also available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. To learn more, visit us online at catalog.usmint.gov/shop/enrollments for details.

Like many United States Mint products, this coin will also be available at the Mint’s sales centers in Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; and Denver. Availability may be limited and subject to change.

