The United States Mint has appointed Dr. Harcourt Fuller to the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC), as the member recommended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. He replaces Thomas J. Uram, who recently completed his second term on the CCAC, which included two years as chairperson.

Currently an Associate Professor of African and African Diaspora History in the Department of History at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia, Dr. Fuller has taught at Connecticut College, Florida International University, and Emmanuel College. He was also a Visiting Scholar and Researcher at Boston University.

A coin and currency collector since his childhood years, Dr. Fuller is a member of the American Numismatic Association (ANA) and the International Bank Note Society (IBNS). His numismatic research has been highlighted in Coin World and the IBNS Journal, and in 2021, he spoke at the Metropolitan Coin Club of Atlanta, and his “Money Talks” presentation was featured at the American Numismatic Society (ANS). He is also the creator of the traveling museum exhibition, Black Money Exhibit: World Currencies Featuring African and African Diasporic History and Cultures; the Black Money Exhibit soundtrack; and the forthcoming documentary-film, Black Women on Money.

Dr. Fuller holds a Ph.D. in International History and an M.Sc. (with Merit) in History of International Relations from the London School of Economics. He also holds a B.A. in International Studies, an M.A. in History, and a Certificate in Latin American Studies from the City College of New York. His notable awards include a Fulbright Global Scholar Award, a Whiting Public Humanities Fellowship, and an Eric P. Newman Numismatic Education Society Grant. During his graduate studies, he held the position of Research Assistant in the Department of Coins and Medals at the British Museum in London.

Dr. Fuller is also the producer of the award-winning documentary-film Queen Nanny: Legendary Maroon Chieftainess (2015), which chronicles the history and legacy of the 18th-century African-Jamaican anti-slavery leader, Nanny of the Maroons.

About the CCAC

In accordance with 31 U.S.C. 5135, the CCAC:

Advises the Secretary of the Treasury on any theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, Congressional Gold Medals, and national and other medals. Advises the Secretary of the Treasury with regards to the events, persons, or places to be commemorated by the issuance of commemorative coins in each of the five calendar years succeeding the year in which a commemorative coin designation is made. Makes recommendations with respect to the mintage level for any commemorative coin recommended.

The CCAC was established in 2003 by Congress under Public Law 108-15.

-courtesy of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

