George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 Coin, Barbara Bush First Spouse Medal Coming Soon

In December 2020, the United States Mint will release numismatic products featuring the George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 Coin and the corresponding Barbara Bush First Spouse Bronze Medal.

December 4

2020 George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 Coin Rolls, Bags, and Boxes

All product options contain circulating quality coins from the Philadelphia Mint or the Denver Mint that have never been placed into circulation.

December 21

2020 Presidential $1 Coin & First Spouse Medal Set–George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush

This product includes an uncirculated George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 Coin and the Barbara Bush bronze medal. The coin and medal are presented in a durable plastic card enhanced with representations of the president and first spouse portraits. The product limit is 10,000.

The obverse of the George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 Coin features an image of the former president with the inscriptions “GEORGE H.W. BUSH,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “41st PRESIDENT,” and “1989–1993.” The design was created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) designer Elana Hagler and engraved by Mint Chief Engraver Joseph Menna.

The reverse (tails) features an image of the Statue of Liberty with the inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “$1.” The year of minting, mintmark, and the inscription “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the edge of the coin. The reverse was designed and engraved by former Mint Lead Engraver Don Everhart.

The obverse of the Barbara Bush First Spouse Medal depicts a portrait of the former First Lady with the inscriptions “BARBARA BUSH,” “41st,” and “1989-1993.” The obverse was designed by AIP designer Benjamin Sowards and engraved by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The medal’s reverse depicts a person reading a book with an open road before them symbolizing literacy, knowledge, and life’s journey. The sun represents the promise of a brighter future. The reverse was designed by AIP designer Barbara Fox and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw.

The Barbara Bush bronze medal will not be sold separately. The bronze medal will be available only in the 2020 Presidential $1 Coin & First Spouse Medal Set™–George H.W. and Barbara Bush, and the Coin and Chronicles Set–George Herbert Walker Bush.

The Coin and Chronicles Set–George Herbert Walker Bush (product code 20PA) will be available in 2021 with a product limit of 10,000 units (price TBD).

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.