Introductory and Regular Pricing Also Announced

Due to the cancellation of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) basketball championship games, the Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coins that were scheduled to go on sale Saturday, April 4, 2020 from the United States Mint will now go on sale Thursday, April 9, 2020 at noon EDT.

Pricing for the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coin Program is as follows:

Introductory pricing will end on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 3 p.m. EDT. The Mint’s 2020 product schedule will be updated to reflect this change.

Products containing gold coins will be priced according to the Pricing of Numismatic and Commemorative Gold and Platinum Products Grid posted at www.usmint.gov.

