Treasury Announces Ventris Gibson as Deputy Director of the U.S. Mint

On Monday, October 25, the United States Department of the Treasury announced the appointment of Ventris Gibson to serve as Deputy Director of the United States Mint. Ms. Gibson brings decades of senior federal service to the role and is a United States Navy veteran. She will serve as Acting Director, making her the first Black person to head this bureau.

“Ventris’ decades of federal service will be an asset to the U.S Mint and the dedicated workers who carry out its operations,” said Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo. “Her historic appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to building a qualified, diverse workforce at Treasury and its bureaus that will serve the American people well.”

“Thank you to the Secretary of the Treasury for entrusting me with this important responsibility,” said Ventris Gibson. “I am delighted to join the U.S. Mint and excited to continue connecting America through coins alongside the highly dedicated and professional workforce of this agency.”

Prior to joining the U.S. Mint, Ms. Gibson served as the Director of Human Resources for theWashington, D.C. Department of Human Resources. During her tenure with the District government, she provided executive oversight and execution of human capital programs and services for nearly 37,000 employees.

Ms. Gibson, a United States Navy veteran, also previously served as the Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary for Human Resources for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In this capacity, she was responsible for the development, articulation, and delivery of Department-wide human resources policies, plans, and programs.

Ms. Gibson’s career with the Federal government also includes the Federal Aviation Administration where she served as the Assistant Administrator for Human Resources and in the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Human Resource Management and its first Deputy Assistant Secretary for Resolution Management. She was VA’s highest-ranking woman veteran and directed human resources management and civil rights programs affecting 230,000 employees.

With a career that spans more than 40 years in both human resources executive and professional positions, Ms. Gibson is the recipient of numerous awards and commendations. She has received the Exceptional and Meritorious Service Awards, FAA Manager Association’s Leadership Award, National Hispanic Coalition’s President’s Award, and the Northern New Jersey Metropolitan Area’s prestigious “Woman of the Year” award.

A graduate of the Federal Executive Institute, Executive Technique, and Aspen Institute, Ms. Gibson attended the University of Maryland, University College.

