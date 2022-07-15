U.S. Marine Corps Silver Medal for Sale July 15

The United States Mint will open sales for the fourth release in its U.S. Armed Forces Silver Medals Program on July 15, 2022, at noon ET. The latest 2.5-inch medal in the series honors the United States Marine Corps.

Designs featured on this medal are emblematic of the history and mission of the U.S. Marine Corps. The obverse depicts three Marines with M4 rifles moving ashore just after an amphibious landing. In the foreground, one of the Marines lies hidden in the grass, providing cover for the other two about to crest the hill, while a U.S. warship is seen in the distance. Inscriptions are “U.S. MARINE CORPS” and “EVERY MARINE A RIFLEMAN.”

The reverse depicts the familiar Marine Corps Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem encircled by a rope border. Its core values, “HONOR,” “COURAGE,” and “COMMITMENT,” and the Marine Corps motto “SEMPER FIDELIS” (“Always Faithful”) are inscribed around the outer border.

Medals in the Armed Forces Silver Medals Program are struck in 99.9 percent fine silver. Each is encapsulated and packaged in a presentation case and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

The 2.5-inch U.S. Marine Corps Silver Medal is priced at $160 USD. Visit here to set up a REMIND ME alert for this product (item number: S22MD). Production is limited to 10,000 units, with orders limited to one per household.

Anticipated future releases in the Armed Forces Silver Medals Program include medals honoring the U.S. Army and the U.S. Space Force.

