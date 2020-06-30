U.S. Mint Announces 2020 American Innovation $1 Coin Program Designs

The United States Mint today officially announced the designs for the 2020 American Innovation $1 Coin Program. The new designs will appear on the reverses of $1 coins honoring innovations and/or innovators from Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, and South Carolina.

Mint Chief Engraver Joseph Menna created and sculpted the Maryland American Innovation $1 Coin design. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artists created the designs for the remaining 2020 American Innovation $1 Coins, which Mint Medallic Artists sculpted. Here’s what the public can expect to see:

American Innovation – Connecticut

Designer: Richard Masters

Sculptor-Engraver: Renata Gordon

The Connecticut $1 Coin recognizes the Gerber Variable Scale. The design depicts the scale being used to increase a geometric shape by 200 percent, a shape that resembles the state of Connecticut. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “GERBER VARIABLE SCALE,” and “CONNECTICUT.”

American Innovation – Massachusetts

Designer: Emily Damstra

Sculptor-Engraver: Eric David Custer

The Massachusetts $1 Coin recognizes the invention of the telephone. The design depicts the dial of an early rotary telephone. Inscriptions are “MASSACHUSETTS,” “TELE-PHONE,” and “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.”

American Innovation – Maryland

Designer: Joseph Menna

Sculptor-Engraver: Joseph Menna

The Maryland $1 Coin pays homage to the Hubble Space Telescope. The design depicts the telescope orbiting the earth surrounded by a field of stars. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “THE HUBBLE SPACE TELESCOPE,” and “MARYLAND.”

American Innovation – South Carolina

Designer: Justin Kunz

Sculptor-Engraver: Phebe Hemphill

The South Carolina $1 Coin recognizes educator and civil rights activist Septima Poinsette Clark. The design depicts Ms. Clark marching with three young African American students who carry books and an American flag, representing that education and literacy among oppressed people are necessary for empowerment and enjoyment of civil rights. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “SEPTIMA CLARK,” and “SOUTH CAROLINA.”

American Innovation $1 Coins feature a common obverse design depicting a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty and the required inscriptions “$1” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.”

On-sale dates for products containing the 2020 American Innovation $1 Coins will be published on the Mint’s Product Schedule. When available, the Mint will accept orders at catalog.usmint.gov. Information about shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.