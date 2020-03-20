The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the 2020 America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Coin Set™ (product code 20AA) on March 24 at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Priced at $16.00 USD, this 10-coin set consists of five uncirculated quarters from the Philadelphia Mint and five uncirculated quarters from the Denver Mint. The coins have reverse (tails) designs representing the 2020 America the Beautiful Quarters Program honorees:

National Park of American Samoa (American Samoa)

Weir Farm National Historic Site (Connecticut)

Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve (U.S. Virgin Islands)

Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park (Vermont)

Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve (Kansas)

The obverse design of all coins in the set features the 1932 portrait of George Washington by John Flanagan, which has been restored to bring out subtle details and the beauty of the original model.

The Mint accepts orders at catalog.usmint.gov/ and 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Information about shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

The 2020 America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Coin Set can also be ordered through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Visit catalog.usmint.gov/shop/product-enrollments/ for more details.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date and time of March 24, 2020, at noon EDT.

