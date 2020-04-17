The 2020 United States Mint Silver Proof Set (product code 20RH) will be available for purchase starting on April 17 at noon EDT. The set is priced at $63.25 USD. The 2020-dated set contains the following 10 coins from the United States Mint at San Francisco. The quarters, half dollar, and dime are 90 percent silver:

Five silver America the Beautiful Quarters ® Program Coins honoring the National Park of American Samoa , Weir Farm National Historic Site (Connecticut), Salt River Bay National Historical Park & Ecological Preserve (U.S. Virgin Islands), Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park (Vermont), and Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve (Kansas).

Program Coins honoring the , (Connecticut), (U.S. Virgin Islands), (Vermont), and (Kansas). One Native American $1 Coin with a reverse design featuring a portrait of Elizabeth Peratrovich , whose advocacy was considered a deciding factor in the passage of the 1945 Anti-Discrimination Law in the Alaskan territorial legislature. The foreground features a symbol of the Tlingit Raven moiety , of which she was a member. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “ELIZABETH PERATROVICH,” “$1,” and “ANTI-DISCRIMINATION LAW OF 1945.” The obverse design retains the central figure Sacagawea carrying her infant son, Jean Baptiste . Inscriptions are “LIBERTY” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.”

with a reverse design featuring a portrait of , whose advocacy was considered a deciding factor in the passage of the in the Alaskan territorial legislature. The foreground features a symbol of the , of which she was a member. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “ELIZABETH PERATROVICH,” “$1,” and “ANTI-DISCRIMINATION LAW OF 1945.” The obverse design retains the central figure carrying her infant son, . Inscriptions are “LIBERTY” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.” One silver Kennedy half dollar

One silver Roosevelt dime

One Jefferson nickel

One Lincoln penny

A Certificate of Authenticity is included with each set. The available inventory for this set is 190,960 units.

New this year: Premium 2020 Silver Proof Set Includes Reverse Proof Jefferson nickel from the West Point Mint

This year, the set comes with an additional Jefferson nickel with a reverse proof finish struck at the West Point Mint. This special coin is packaged separately in clear United States Mint plastic wrap and inserted in an envelope. The 2020 United States Mint Silver Proof Set is the second of three annual sets to include an additional, separately packaged premium nickel with a “W” mint mark. The United States Mint Proof Set includes an additional premium nickel with a Proof finish, and the United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set will include an additional premium nickel with in an Uncirculated finish.

The United States Mint accepts orders at catalog.usmint.gov and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Information about shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

United States Mint Silver Proof Sets can be purchased through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Visit catalog.usmint.gov/shop/enrollments/ for details. Availability may be limited and subject to change.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of April 17, 2020, at noon EDT.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

