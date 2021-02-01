As part of the United States Mint’s ongoing efforts to improve customer satisfaction, streamline production, and reduce program costs, the Mint launched a new pre-order system and began accepting pre-orders for its 2021 commemorative coin programs on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Introductory pricing will continue to be in effect for the first 30 days of pre-orders. Anticipated product shipping dates are published on the Mint’s online catalog product pages.

By law, the Mint must recover all its costs associated with a commemorative coin program before it is authorized to pay program surcharges to the designated recipient organization. This includes the cost of production and assembly of unsold inventory and the costs associated with melting excess inventory after each program has concluded.

The Mint’s new pre-order system will extend and equalize the selling periods for both commemorative coin programs while simultaneously reducing potential surplus inventory, and is expected to reduce product backorders and improve both the customer experience and the likelihood that recipient organizations will receive program surcharges. The Mint believes that its new system will help manage commemorative coin inventory and control costs for these programs.

Christa McAuliffe Commemorative Silver Dollar

Authorized by Public Law 116-65, the Christa McAuliffe Silver Dollar recognizes the former social studies teacher who in 1985 was chosen to be the first participant in the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Teacher in Space program. On January 28, 1986, McAuliffe and six astronauts were tragically killed during the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster. Surcharges in the amount of $10 for each silver dollar sold are authorized to be paid to the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) robotics program for the purpose of engaging and inspiring young people, through mentor-based programs, to become leaders in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

To place your pre-order for the Christa McAuliffe Silver Dollar, visit:

National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum Commemorative Coins

The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum Commemorative Coin Program will feature unique designs on a gold coin, a silver coin, and a half dollar as authorized by Public Law 116-94. The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum’s mission is to honor and commemorate the extraordinary service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and serve as a bridge between past and present, as well as between peace officers and the public. Surcharges in the amounts of $35 for each $5 gold coin, $10 for each silver dollar, and $5 for each half dollar are authorized to be paid to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, Inc., for educational and outreach programs and exhibits.

To place your pre-order for the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum Commemorative Coin Program, visit:

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

