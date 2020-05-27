The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for rolls and bags containing 2020 Kennedy half dollar coins on June 1 at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). Available product options include the following:

Coins in both product options are circulating finish, but have never been placed in circulation. The coin rolls are wrapped in United States Mint paper coin wrap marked with a “P” or “D” for the mint of origin and “$10” for the face value. The bags are marked with a “P” and “D” for the mint of origin and “$100” for the face value of the contents.

The Kennedy half dollar was introduced in 1964 to commemorate President John F. Kennedy following his assassination in 1963. The coin’s obverse features the original 1964 design of President Kennedy with the inscriptions “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2020.” The reverse design is based on the Presidential Coat of Arms. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,””E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “HALF DOLLAR.”

The Mint accepts orders at catalog.usmint.gov. Information about shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

The bags and rolls of Kennedy half dollars are also available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Learn more about this convenient ordering method at catalog.usmint.gov/shop/product-enrollments.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, our sales centers are closed until further notice.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

