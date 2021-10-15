The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the 2021 editions of the Mighty Minters Ornament and the United States Mint Ornament on October 21 at noon EDT. Orders for both products are limited to 15 units per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

Crafted in solid brass and imitation rhodium, both ornaments feature the final coin in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program with the familiar George Washington obverse design visible. “2021,” “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “LIBERTY,” and “IN GOD WE TRUST” appear on the obverse of the quarter, which has an Uncirculated finish. Additional details are below.

Mighty Minters Ornament

This year, the Mighty Minters Christmas ornament has a “Winter is Sweet” theme and highlights Mighty Minters Layla, a peahen, and Eli the fox, the Mint’s coin-collecting ambassadors. The America the Beautiful Quarters coin is centered between the Mighty Minters and two red and white candy canes. Priced at $27.95 USD, this delightful ornament is perfect for gift-giving and will appeal to children and adults alike. The United States Mint Seal is engraved on the back of the ornament, along with “Made in the U.S.A.” and “©2021 U.S. Mint.” A silver-colored cord is attached.

The Mighty Minters Ornament has festive red packaging that replicates the ornament design on the front. The back of the packaging lists descriptive information about the coin and Mighty Minters Layla and Eli, along with the Mint Director’s signature.

2021 United States Mint Ornament

This year’s Christmas ornament has a festive wreath-like design with a brilliant holly motif enhanced by two deer silhouettes on each side. The intricate and reflective holly design includes berries shaded in red and a stylized red ring that encircles the quarter. An engraved version of the United States Mint Seal is on the back of the ornament, along with “MADE IN THE U.S.A.” and “©2021 U.S. Mint.” This one-of-a-kind ornament is suspended from a red ribbon and is priced at $29.95.

The United States Mint Ornament is displayed in a beautiful green box and includes a Certificate of Authenticity with information about the coin and the ornament. The United States Mint Seal and the words “2021 United States Mint Ornament” are hot stamped in silver foil on the top of the lid.

The Mint’s Holiday Ornaments are also included in the Product Enrollment Program.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.