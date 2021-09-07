United States Mint to Release Set of 2021 Reverse Proof American Silver Eagles Sept. 13

The United States Mint is pleased to announce the opening of sales for the 2021 American Eagle Silver Reverse Proof Two-Coin Set Designer Edition on September 13 at noon EDT. This beautifully crafted set is one of several products the Mint is issuing this year to mark the 35th anniversary of the American Eagle Coin Program. Production is limited to 125,000 sets, with orders limited to one set per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

The 2021 American Eagle Silver Reverse Proof Two-Coin Set Designer Edition contains one coin with the original American Eagle Silver Coin designs and one coin with the new designs. A Certificate of Authenticity is included. The original design coins were struck at the West Point Mint, and the new design coins were struck at the San Francisco Mint. Both coins are 99.9 percent silver.

The obverse of the coin featuring the original design displays Adolph A. Weinman’s full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. The coin’s reverse depicts former Chief Engraver John Mercanti’s rendition of a heraldic eagle, with shield, an olive branch in the right talon, and arrows in the left. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “1 OZ. FINE SILVER,” and “ONE DOLLAR.”

The obverse of the newly designed coin features a refreshed depiction of Adolph A. Weinman’s full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. For the refreshed obverse, the Mint returned to its original historical assets to render a closer reflection of Weinman’s original vision and added his traditional artist mark. The reverse features an eagle as it approaches a landing, carrying an oak branch as if to add it to a nest. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “1 OZ. FINE SILVER,” and “ONE DOLLAR.”

The 2021 American Eagle Silver Reverse Proof Two-Coin Set Designer Edition is priced at $175 USD. To set up a REMIND ME alert, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/american-eagle-2021-silver-reverse-proof-two-coin-set-21XJ.html (product code 21XJ).

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

