The United States Mint will resume limited production Tuesday morning, April 21 at the Mint facility at West Point. During the temporary suspension of operations at the West Point Mint, in consultation with local public health officials, a thorough cleaning of the facility was conducted in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Additional social distancing procedures were implemented, building on measures previously taken to reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19. Mint employees at West Point have been designated mission-essential.

The Mint facility at West Point produces investment grade gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion coins. The United States Mint does not sell its bullion coins directly to the public. Instead, we distribute our coins through a network of official distributors called “authorized purchasers” who, in turn, create a two-way market buying and selling to precious metals wholesalers, private investors, and local bullion coin dealers. Mint bullion coins are sold based on the prevailing market price of gold, silver, platinum or palladium plus a small premium to cover minting, distribution and marketing costs.

For more information about the United States Mint’s bullion program, please visit catalog.usmint.gov/coins/precious-metal-coins/bullion-coins.html. For more information about the Mint facility at West Point, please visit www.usmint.gov/about/mint-tours-facilities/west-point.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

