US Mint to Release Maryland American Innovation $1 Reverse Proof Coin Dec. 30

The United States Mint 2020 American Innovation $1 Reverse Proof Coin honoring Maryland will be available for purchase on December 30 at noon EST. The coin is priced at $11.50 USD. Orders will be limited to five coins per household for the first 24 hours on sale. Production is limited to 50,000 coins.

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories.

The reverse of the Maryland American Innovation $1 Reverse Proof Coin recognizes the Hubble Space Telescope, one of the largest and most versatile space telescopes. The telescope is managed by teams at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Goddard Space Flight Center and the Space Telescope Science Institute, both located in Maryland. The design depicts the telescope orbiting the earth surrounded by a field of stars with the inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “THE HUBBLE SPACE TELESCOPE,” and “MARYLAND.” Mint Chief Engraver Joe Menna created and sculpted the design.

The obverse of the American Innovation $1 Coins features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile by Artistic Infusion Program Designer Justin Kunz, with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” The design also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill sculpted the design. The inscriptions “2020,” the mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the edge of the coin.

The American Innovation $1 Reverse Proof Coin has a frosted background and a brilliant, mirror-like finish and bears the “S” mint mark of the United States Mint at San Francisco. Each coin is housed in an informational four-panel envelope with the Certificate of Authenticity embedded in the packaging.

Orders will be limited to five coins per household for the first 24 hours of sales. For additional products in the American Innovation $1 Coin Program, visit catalog.usmint.gov/coins/coin-programs/american-innovation-dollar-coins/.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice. Additionally, due to operational adjustments in response to COVID-19, our customer service representatives are available to assist with any questions you may have but are unable to accept credit card information or place your order over the phone. Please use our website for all order placements at this time.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

