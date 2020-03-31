<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CoinWeek Podcast #131: Harvey Stack Reflects on Stack’s at 57th Street

Hi Everybody, this is Charles Morgan from CoinWeek.

I’m delighted in the midst of our nationwide lockdown to bring you one of the coin collecting hobby’s preeminent figures. Harvey Stack has worked as a professional numismatist his entire life. Son of another legendary numismatist, Morton Stack, Harvey has served the numismatic community in New York City and across the country as the head of the family business, Stack’s– which since the 1950s has been located at 57th street in the heart of midtown Manhattan.

Harvey has worked with numismatic organizations too numerous to list and was named by Jimmy Carter to sit on the U.S. Assay Commission in 1976. He worked with Congress to implement the Hobby Protection Act and advocated for the release of the 50 State Quarters program. His work with Louis E. Eliasberg and Josiah K. Lilly not only led to the building of two of the most significant coin collections in American history- but also greatly contributed to growing the popularity of the hobby.

With his son, Lawrence, Harvey and lifelong friend Q. David Bowers formed their present company Stack’s Bowers – throughout it all on 57th St. Stack’s retail coin location continued to serve the New York community- that is until recently when the company announced that it was closing the store and move to a new home leaving behind decades of untold coin stories and life of memories. Harvey, what a legacy for the store on 57th Street.

