The 2020 United States Mint release calendar continues at a busy pace this January with the release of the 2020 America the Beautiful Quarter Proof Set.

In this CoinWeek Streaming News update, editor Charles Morgan discusses the set’s release and shows off two interesting items that he brought back from the 2020 Winter FUN Convention.

The first of these items is a freshly graded PF70 Ultra Cameo 2020-W American Silver Eagle.

Charles was among the first lucky collectors to get his hands on this new coin – one of the last American Silver Eagle issues from the U.S. Mint to feature John Mercanti’s original reverse design.

Within minutes of making the purchase, Charles took his camera into the NGC grading room and walked the coin through the grading process.

We’re not quite sure, but our coin *might* be the first 2020-W American Silver Eagle Proof to be graded this year. Either way, the coin managed to land in a limited edition FIRST DAY of ISSUE holder.

Next, Charles shows off a cool SAMPLE slab from PCGS BANKNOTE. PCGS is now grading currency at its California offices.

These sample slabs bring to the U.S. market the same tamper-evident holder that the company used for its offshore PCGS Gold Shield paper money grading service.

What do you think about the 2020 America the Beautiful Quarter designs this year? Are you going to pick up this quarter set or wait until the full 2020 Proof Set is released? Also, please share with us what your first numismatic pick up of the new year has been.

CoinWeek Streaming News returns later this week with more industry news and information and on Thursday, we will post a new episode of Cool Coins!

