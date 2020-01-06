By CoinWeek …..



On January 3 at noon ET, the United States Mint opened its 2020 numismatic product offerings with the release of three gift sets: Birth Set 2020, Happy Birthday Coin Set 2020, and Happy Birthday Currency Set 2020.

The Birth Set 2020 is a unique gift idea to commemorate a birth in 2020. It includes 2020-dated Proof coins struck at the San Francisco Mint, including a Kennedy half dollar, an America the Beautiful American Samoa quarter, a Roosevelt dime, a Jefferson nickel, and a Lincoln cent.

The coins are housed in a special presentation folder that includes space for personalization and a space for the baby’s vital statistics.

This is the ninth year that the United States Mint has offered a Birth Set.

The Birth Set costs $23 and can be ordered by following this link.

The Happy Birthday Coin Set also includes 2020-dated Proof coins struck at the San Francisco Mint, including a Kennedy half dollar, a Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve quarter, a Roosevelt dime, a Jefferson nickel, and a Lincoln cent.

The Happy Birthday Set also features space for personalization and can be ordered by following this link.

Those wishing to send birthday greetings in the form of a special $1 Federal Reserve note can do so by ordering the Happy Birthday Currency Set. Included in this offering is a $1 uncirculated note with a serial number beginning with “2020”. The issue price for this set is $5.95, but the U.S. Mint offers a discount on orders of 50 or more sets.

The Happy Birthday Currency Set can be purchased by following this link.

