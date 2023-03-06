Akragras Dilitron Among New World, Ancient Coins at Atlas Numismatics

By Atlas Numismatics ……



1073129 | GREEK. SICILY. Acragas (Agrigentum/Akragas). Struck circa 410-406 BCE. Silanos AV Dilitron. NGC Ch. MS (Choice Mint State) Strike 5/5 Surface 5/5. 1.34gm. AKRA. Eagle right perched on rocks, clutches a serpent / ΣIΛA/ ΣOA (retrograde). Crab (Cancer). Rizzo Table. III, 8 (this coin); Westermark, Akragas 1015.4 (this coin).

Superb and exceptional.

Ex Pennisi di Floristella (noted on insert); Ex. Moretti Collexction; Ex- NAC 10, Zürich 1997, Lot 96. Rizzo (Monete Greche della Sicilia, Rome, 1946) plate coin.

1073824 | ROMAN REPUBLICAN. Claudius. (Emperor, 41-54 CE). Struck 41-42 CE. AV Aureus. NGC MS✭ (Mint State ✭) Strike 5/5 Surface 4/5. Rome. 7.72gm. TI CLAVD CAESAR AVG GERM P M TR P. Laureate head, right / EX S C/ OB CIVES/ SERVATOS. Legend on three lines within oak wreath (Corona Civica). BMC 16; Calicó 356 (this example plated); Cohen 34; RIC-15.

Struck from the same dies as another exceptional example in an identical grade (Heritage World Coin Auctions, Dallas Signature Sale 3091, 6 May 2021, Lot 31039). Superb surfaces and portrait, highly lustrous.

Ex Numismatic Fine Arts Auction 27 (New York, 1991) Lot 101.

1073734 | GREAT BRITAIN. England. Charles II. (King, 1660-1714). 1670 AV Five Guineas. NGC AU53. Edge: VICESIMO SECVNDO. Laureate bust of Charles II right, pointed truncation / Crowned cruciform arms with scepters in angles, date divided at top. KM 430.1; SCBC-3328; Fr.-281.

Ex Glendining & Co. Ltd (London), 8 July 1970, Lot 8. Includes old auction ticket.

1071788 | GREAT BRITAIN. Anne. (Queen, 1702-1714). 1711 CU Medal. PCGS SP64BN (Brown). By J. Croker and S. Bull. Edge: Plain. 45mm. 42.5gm. ANNA · AVGVSTA ·. Laureate, draped, and mantled bust left / HOSTES · AD · DEDITIONEM · COACTI ·. French soldier kneeling right, surrendering sword, musket, and mural crown to female figure seated left upon globe, holding spear and oval shield inscribed FOR-/TVNA/MA-/NENS; military instruments around; fortifications of Bouchain in background; in three lines in exergue, VALLO · GALLORVM · SVPERATO ·/ET · BVCHEMIO · CAPTO ·/MDCCXI ·. Eimer 450; MI 385/237.

1073709 | GREAT BRITAIN. Victoria. (Queen, 1837-1901). 1901 AR Halfcrown. PCGS MS64. Edge: Reeded. Mature draped bust left / FID · DEF · IND · IMP · around top, HALF date CROWN below. Crowned and quartered spade shield within wreath. KM 782; SCBC-3938; ESC-2787 (Bull); Prev. ESC-735.

