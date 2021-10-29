For October, here is a new selection of coins and medals from Atlas Numismatics for your consideration. Please let us know if you see something of interest or if may have any questions that we can help you with.

Atlas remains actively interested in purchasing individual items and whole collections if you are considering selling your coins or medals.

Please contact us with any offers or other inquiries by sending an email to [email protected].

New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These five items are just a sample of the 204 recent additions to our inventory. We have added new material in the World (160) and U.S. (44) categories.

1065143 | NETHERLANDS. Wilhelmina I. 1929 AR Pattern 2-1/2 Gulden. PCGS SP64. Edge: GOD * ZIJ * MET * ONS *. WILHELMINA KONINGIN DER NEDERLANDEN. Head left / MUNT VAN HET KONINGRIJK DER NEDERLANDEN. Crowned arms divide privy marks of (seahorse) and (caduceus) above and date below. KM Pn125 (cf. KM 165); Scholten 829c.

1065379 | SPAIN. Ferdinand and Isabella. (King and Queen, 1475-1504). (1474-1504)-(Aqueduct) AV 4 Excelentes. PCGS MS62. Segovia. 14.02gm. +FЄRnAnDUS (triple annulets) ЄT: ҺЄLISABЄT: D: G: RЄX: ЄT: RЄGInA: (double annulet stops). Crowned and mantled busts facing one another; (Aqueduct) above, annulet above IIIJ below; A in right field behind head / SVB: VRBRA: ALARVM: TVARVM: PROTEGE: NO:. Nimbate eagle facing, head left, with wings displayed, bearing crowned royal coat-of-arms. Aureo & Calico 770; Fr.-125.

Superb original surfaces; extremely rare in this quality.

2019 Calico Plate Coin (noted on PCGS insert).

1065334 | SWISS CANTONS. Bern. 1798 AR Thaler. PCGS MS66+. BERNENSIS RESPUBLICA. Crowned, spade arms of Bern within wide oval frame / DOMINUS PROVIDEBIT. Standing Swiss with long sword, date below within wide oval frame. KM 164 (Thick knight variety); Dav.-1760A; HMZ 2-218e; Divo-43.

Superbly toned gem; an exceptional example.

1065048 | NETHERLANDS. Holland. 1588 AR Medal. PCGS AU55. By Gerhard van Bijlaer (unsigned). Edge: Plain. 52mm. 54.89gm. Philip II and other Catholic heads of Church and State seated, blindfolded, with feet on spiked floor / The Spanish fleet driven against rocks. van Loon I, 384/1; Eimer 56a (52mm); MI 144/111.

Defeat of the Spanish Armada. Lovely cabinet patina and struck on a large planchet (one of the heaviest recorded weights we could find). A superb example of this very rare and popular medal.

Housed in an oversized holder.

1064963 | FRANCE. Louis XIII. (King, 1610-1643). 1640-A AV 2 Louis d’Or. PCGS MS62. Paris. · LVDO · XIII · D · G ·…. Laureate bust, right / · CHRS · · REGN · · VINC · · IMP ·. Four cruciform crowned double L’s, fleur de lis in angles. KM 108; Fr.-409; Lecompte 59; Duplessy 1297.

Atlas Numismatics – Appraisal and Buying

Atlas Numismatics is actively seeking to purchase individual items and whole collections. Please contact us if you have rare or exceptional world, ancient or United States coins for sale; click here for more information.

Updates to their online inventory are issued monthly.

For more information and to sign up for the firm’s monthly newsletter, visit www.atlasnumismatics.com.

