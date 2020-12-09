Atlas Numismatics Offers German East Africa Gold 15 Rupien Among New Rare World Coins

By Atlas Numismatics ……

1062560 | ROMAN IMPERIAL. Claudius. (Emperor, 41-54 CE). Struck 41-54 CE. AV Aureus. NGC AU (About Uncirculated) Strike 5/5 Surface 4/5. Rome. 7.8gm. TI CLAVD. CAESAR· AVG· P· M· TR· P· IIII. Head of Claudius, laureate, right / PACI AVGVSTAE. Winged Pax-Nemesis right, holding winged caduceus pointing down at snake, and holding out fold of drapery below chin. RIC 27; Coh. 55; BMC 26.

Lightly toned and attractive, rare in this quality.

Ex-Schulman Vault Collection (Netherlands), “An incredible selection of ancient coins carefully curated in the early ’50s until the late ’80s by a well-known client of Jacques Schulman.”

1063007 | GERMAN EAST AFRICA. Wilhelm II. (Kaiser, 1888-1918). 1916-T AV 15 Rupien. NGC MS64. Tabora. Crowned imperial eagle above denomination, right arabesque ends below first “A” of “OSTAFRIKA” / Elephant roaring right above date. KM 16.2; Friedberg 1; Jaeger 782a.

Tabora Emergency Issue. Superb frosty luster, rare in this quality.

1061496 | GREAT BRITAIN. William IV. (King, 1830-1837). 1831 W.W. on Truncation AR Crown. PCGS PR64DCAM (Deep Cameo). By W. Wyon. GULIELMUS IIII D: G: BRITANNIAR: REX F:D:. Head right / Arms within crowned mantle. KM 715; SCBC-3833; ESC-2462 (Prev. ESC-271).

Reported mintage of 100 pieces. Superbly toned and heavy cameo contrast, very rare in this quality. As of December 2020, tied for finest Deep Cameo example at PCGS; no Ultra Cameo examples have been certified at NGC of the type.

1062945 | FRENCH COLONIES. Louis XV. 1720-A AR 20 Sols, 1/6 ECU. NGC MS61. Paris. LUD · XV · D · G · FR · ET · NAV · REX ·. Young bust right; (dog) below bust / SIT NOMEN DOMINI BENEDICTUM. Crowned double L monogram. KM 453; Jones 1593.

Ecu Coinage. Livre de la Compagnie des Indes.

Ex John Law collection (Lot 19 – The Fifteenth Annual C-4 Convention Sale, Nov. 21 2009, $3250 hammer) . Includes original collector’s ticket.

This piece was used extensively in Louisiana and Canada. John Law had purchased the right to produce coins for his Compagnie des Indes (also known as the Mississippi Company) from the French government. He also produced paper money and bonds in ever-increasing numbers in the 1720-1 period. Wild inflation came about, and a financial collapse was the result, known today as the Mississippi Bubble.

1062897 | GREAT BRITAIN. George III. (King, 1760-1820). 1820 AV Pattern Two Pounds. NGC PR61UCAM (Ultra Cameo). Edge: Raised lettering, DECUS ET TUTAMEN ANNO REGNI LX (cinquefoil stop). GEORGIUS III D: G: BRITANNIARUM REX F: D:. Small laureate head, right; date below / St. George slaying the dragon; signed B.P. in exergue, right. SCBC-3784; W&R 179 (R3).

Struck “en medaille” and from a reported mintage of just 60 pieces struck. Attractively toned and superior eye-appeal for the grade assigned. Minor hairlines account for the grade; in our opinion, this piece is conservatively graded.

