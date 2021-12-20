A vintage Chinese coin certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) just sold for $2.16 million, setting a world record for an NGC-certified Chinese coin. The ultra-rarity was featured in Heritage Auctions’ Hong Kong World Coins Signature Auction, held December 11-13, 2021, where a second NGC-certified Chinese coin also realized over $1 million USD.

The China (1928) Pattern Silver Dollar graded NGC MS 62 (lot 34077) that realized $2.16 million more than quadrupled its pre-auction estimate of $300,000 to $500,000. It also set a record for any Chinese coin offered in a Heritage Auctions sale.

A pattern is a coin with a proposed design, and this one shows Zhang Zuolin, also known as the “Mukden Tiger”. A warlord of Manchuria, he gained the presidency in June 1927 and ruled for just under a year before he was driven from power and assassinated.

“When given a rare opportunity to buy an ultra-rarity such as this one, bidders want to be assured that the coin is genuine and accurately graded,” said Ben Wengel, NGC Senior Grading Finalizer of World Coins. “The marketplace has clearly embraced vintage Chinese coins that are certified by NGC, which are backed by the industry-leading NGC Guarantee of authenticity and grade.”

The other coin to realize seven figures in this auction was a China (1911) Long Whiskered Dragon Silver Dollar graded NGC PF 63 (lot 34011). It realized $1.2 million, well above its pre-auction estimate of $500,000 to $700,000.

Struck right before the end of China’s Imperial era, this high-grade coin features renowned engraver Luigi Giorgi’s beloved dragon design on the obverse. Giorgi went on to design some of the most important coins of China’s Republic era.

“This single auction featured two of the top four results for world coins in Heritage Auctions’ history,” said Cristiano Bierrenbach, Executive Vice President of International Numismatics at Heritage Auctions. “With NGC certification ensuring bidder confidence, we are excited to have witnessed these historic results.”

The results were the 14th and 15th times in 2021 that an NGC-certified coin realized over $1 million. The impressive year began with the sale of an NGC-certified Brasher Doubloon in January for $9.36 million. To see the list of NGC-certified coins that have realized seven-figure prices this year, click here.

Other NGC-certified highlights in the December sale included:

A China 1924 Silver Dollar graded NGC MS 66 (lot 34076) that realized $108,000

A China 1898 Anhwei Silver Dollar graded NGC MS 61 (lot 34018) that realized $63,000

A China (1920) Silver Dollar graded NGC MS 67+ (lot 34073) that realized $63,000

A China 1902 Kiangnan Silver Dollar graded NGC MS 64 (lot 34039) that realized $60,000

A China (1932) Birds over Junk Silver Dollar graded NGC MS 65 (lot 34078) that realized $50,400

A China (1890-1905) Kwangtung 50 Cents graded NGC SP 64 (lot 34043) that realized $44,400

A China 1906 Hupeh 20 Cash graded NGC MS 65 RB (lot 34023) that realized $40,800

Prices realized include buyer’s premium. All estimates are provided by the auction house. All dollar amounts are US Dollars.