The East India Company Bullion Ltd., in association with the Government of St. Helena, is pleased to introduce a new series of gold and silver collector coins entitled The Queen’s Virtues Collection. The first release in this exciting new collection comprises both 1oz gold and 1oz silver Proof coins and is a beautiful collection of six designs that focuses on the virtues in all our lives that remain as important as ever, especially during unsettled times.

Issued on the occasion of the 95th Birthday of HM Queen Elizabeth II in 2021, this innovative and thought-provoking new gold and silver coin collection is inspired by the ‘Virtues of a Queen’. Widely acknowledged as principles founded by Queen Victoria in the Victorian Age and carried forward by Queen Elizabeth II, they demonstrate the core virtues both are considered to have held and to hold. The conscious effort of acquiring and maintaining one’s own code of moral values, a virtue is a custom when cultivated becomes more prevalent in life. Diligently observing the practice of being virtuous enables personal nurturing, leading to a more successful life. They demonstrate the core beliefs considered to be central to contentment and happiness.

The first coin in this magnificent series represents Victory, perhaps one of the most prominent virtues a monarch can behold. Defined as the success or triumph of overcoming an enemy, Victory is a key element in both Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II’s reigns. Victory signals the end of conflict and a celebration of peace. The Queen as Sovereign is Head of the Armed Forces and is still the only person able to formally declare war and, more crucially, an end to conflict.

The exquisite designs in the six-coin collection are created by acclaimed artist Elles Kloosterman, whose reverse illustrations are fittingly based on the acclaimed Victoria Memorial situated outside Buckingham Palace. The first coins dated 2021 features VICTORY with a detailed depiction of the standing allegorical figure atop the monument, she is carrying a victor’s palm in her left hand. Above the design along the edge is the text VICTORIA CONCORDIA CRESCIT (“Victory through Harmony”). The distinctive EIC privy mark is placed to the lower right, a mark of quality applied to all East India Company’s modern coinage. The obverse side includes the Commonwealth effigy of HM Queen Elizabeth II created by engraver Jody Clark ( View Designer’s Profile ) and introduced onto the coinage of St Helena in 2019. The issuing authority ST HELENA is included in the legend surrounding the Queen’s likeness with the denomination included below.

The first coin in the series was released on October 19, 2020. Each encapsulated coin is presented in a custom case and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

