By the New Zealand Mint….

BATMAN™ on NEW DC Collectible Coin

Today we are excited to reveal a brand-new DC Coin Collection – Faces of Gotham™ to kick off 2022! These shaped and colored coins in 1oz of pure silver will feature a number of distinctive faces, and we begin with the most recognizable of all – BATMAN™!

This uniquely shaped 1oz pure silver coin follows the shape of BATMAN’s face, with the design including some relief on the cowl to give a greater 3D feel. The collection is packaged inside a compact, modern, branded case – designed with a window to enable you to display the prize inside. The Certificate of Authenticity can be found on the back of the case along with the coin’s number in the limited 5,000 mintage.

Faces of Gotham – BATMAN

Embargo Date: 10.05am NZST, 07 January 2022

Availability Date: 07 January 2022

Mysterious Mercenary on new Star Wars™ Chibi® Coin!

Our Star Wars™ Chibi® Coin Collection continues for 2022 with a new coin for the mysterious mercenary Boba Fett™, as he appears in the recently released series The Book of Boba Fett™.

Made from 1oz of pure silver, the coin has been shaped and coloured to mimic Boba in his updated armour, as seen in the Lucasfilm series The Book of Boba Fett™. Only 2,000 coins will be minted. As verified limited-edition collectibles there’s a Certificate of Authenticity printed on the box along with confirmation of each coin’s unique number in the mintage.

The large window in the box allows this unique collectible to be easily displayed. Don’t delay, our Star Wars Chibi® Coins have been a sell out!

Chibi® Coin Collection – Boba Fett 1oz Silver Coin

Embargo Date: 10.05am NZST, 11 January 2022

Availability Date: 11 January 2022

Mighty Samurai in Armour on Our First Warriors of History Chibi® Coin!

Welcome to the first in the new Warriors of History Chibi® Coin Series! This very special collection brings history alive, beginning with the mighty Samurai.

In creating this unique collectible, we specifically designed the outer box to complement the coin inside, which is modelled after a traditional Japanese samurai in armour. It also includes a large window to allow you to display your coin with ease. The coin itself is made from 1oz of pure silver which has been shaped and coloured in the Chibi art style. This really is a must-have for Chibi® Coin collectors and history buffs alike!

If you agree that this unique new series is a great way to honour legendary warriors, make sure you order our first coin in the Warriors of History series now. With only 2,000 being minted, we expect they will be a big hit and sell out swiftly!

Chibi® Coin Collection – Samurai 1oz Silver Coin

Embargo Date: 10.05am NZST, 11 January 2022

Availability Date: 11 January 2022

Pure Silver Coin shows Grogu™ in his Hover Pram – See it Now!

Be quick if you want to own this delightful pure silver Star Wars™ coin showing Grogu™ peeping out from his hover pram!

Made from 1oz of pure silver, Grogu is highlighted in full colour, while his pram has been engraved and mainly left to shine bright. Despite its unique format, this is still a legal tender coin with the obverse bearing the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

This limited-edition collectible is verified by a Certificate of Authenticity printed on the box along with the coin’s unique serial number. The window allows this precious collectible to be easily displayed.

This adorable alien has quickly become a fan favourite and yet there will only be 10,000 of these coins made. Be quick to order – it is sure to be a best-seller!

Grogu 1oz silver Coin

Embargo Date: 10.05am NZST, 18 January 2022

Availability Date: 18 January 2022

Catch one of our New HARRY POTTER™ Collectible Coins if you can!

The Golden Snitch™ features prominently on our new HARRY POTTER™ Classic Coins, and celebrates Harry Potter’s contribution to the Wizarding World sport, Quidditch™.

These limited-edition coins show Harry Potter’s name and his uniform number, 07, with the Golden Snitch™ flying over the top. The engraved and frosted elements contrast beautifully against the mirror finish background. The Snitch is even gilded on the silver coin for extra authenticity! Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II effigy on the other side confirms the coins as legal tender.

Each coin is protected inside a quality wooden coin case which is ideal for display. This arrives inside a themed box with a Certificate of Authenticity, which also confirms the pure quality of the silver or gold and the coin’s unique serial number in its mintage.

Catch one if you can!

Golden Snitch Gold & Silver Coins

Embargo Date: 10.05am NZST, 21 January 2021

Availability Date: 21 January 2021

Face Everything You Were Ever Afraid Of!

We are excited to reveal that, in partnership with Warner Bros., we can now offer you the first Chibi® Coin in our new Horror series! We are thrilled – and chilled – to begin with the iconic creepy clown It from the 2017 film of the same name.

In creating this unique collectible, we specifically designed the outer box to complement the coin inside, which is modelled after the character from the 2017 film. It also includes a large window to allow you to display your coin with ease. The coin itself is made from 1oz of pure silver which has been shaped and coloured. It features the Public Seal of Niue on the obverse to confirm it as legal tender. This really is a must-have for horror movie fans!

If you agree that this is a truly terrifying treasure, make sure you order our first coin in the Horror series now. With only 2,000 being minted, we expect they will float away back into our dreams – or nightmares.

Chibi® Coin Collection – IT 1oz Silver Coin

Embargo Date: 10.05am NZST, 25 January 2022

Availability Date: 25 January 2022

Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy on Star Trek Chibi® Coin!

Our Chibi® Coin series for Star Trek has expanded again to include Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy, the highly skilled physician on the U.S.S. Enterprise.

This coin is made from 1oz pure silver that has been coloured and shaped to show McCoy in his blue Starfleet uniform. The custom-made outer box complements the coin inside, which can be viewed through the large window. This allows you to display your precious collectible, untouched. However, once inside the coin is further protected by an acrylic case, so you can take a close-up view.

If you agree this is a perfect Trek fan treasure, make sure you order soon as there are only 2,000 coins being minted.

Treat yourself today!

Chibi® Coin Collection – Leonard McCoy 1oz Silver Coin

Embargo Date: 10.05am NZST, 25 January 2022

Availability Date: 25 January 2022

Will you Choose the Red Pill or the Blue Pill?

With the release of The Matrix Resurrections, it seemed the perfect time to look back and celebrate the first movie, The Matrix, which premiered in March 1999.

Made from 1oz pure silver, the coin shows a mesmerising, coloured image of Neo seeming to stop time and bullets! The bullets have been polished so the silver shines out, along with the movie name. The words ‘The One’ are laser engraved around the rim of the coin.

The compact packaging is themed with a green cascading code and entices you to ‘Enter The Matrix’! As a limited-edition collectible, only 3,000 will be minted.

Are you ready for this incredible memento?