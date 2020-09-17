First Glow-in-the-Dark Coin in Sustainable World Series Honors the Tiger

By the Italian Mint ……



The Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance recently issued the latest coin in the Italian Mint’s 2020 Numismatic Collection, dedicated to animals in danger of extinction and in particular the tiger. The new collector coin celebrates the elegance and strength of the tiger through an innovative artistic representation.

The bronzital piece, designed by State Mint engraver artist Silvia Petrassi and produced at the State Mint workshops, has a face value of 5 euros, is produced in a Proof finish, and has a circulation of 6,000 pieces.

The issue belongs to the new “Sustainable World: Endangered Animals” series and is a tribute not only to the themes of sustainability but also to the innovative minting technologies of the Italian Mint: for the first time, in fact, the coin was made with phosphorescent details that make the tiger, represented on the reverse, glow in the dark.

In the foreground of the obverse of the coin, a color composition of various animal species representative of the terrestrial fauna that coexist in harmony with the environment. On the top and to the right is the phrase “ITALIAN REPUBLIC”; at the bottom is the name of the designer “PETRASSI”. The obverse also has colored elements.

In the middle of the reverse, however, the color composition depicting a tiger in its natural environment. Above is the inscription “TIGER”; on the left, the denomination or face value “5 EUR”; below that is the year of issue “2020”; on the right, “R”, identification of the Mint of Rome. The reverse also features fluorescent colored elements.

The Sustainable World Series: Endangered Animals – Tiger 5 euro coin can be viewed also on the 2020 Numismatic Collection Catalog published on the portal www.shop.ipzs.it.

