1065642 | FRANCE. Napoleon I. 1815-A AR 5 Francs. PCGS MS61. Paris. NAPOLEON EMPEREUR. Laureate head right / EMPIRE FRANCAIS. Denomination within wreath. KM 704.1; Gadoury 595 “Cent jours”.

Popular type struck during The Hundred Days.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 37132957.

1065409 | GREAT BRITAIN. Victoria. (Queen, 1837-1901). 1848 Die Axis 6H (Coin Axis) AR Pattern Florin, Two Shillings. PCGS PR66+ Cameo. Edge: Grained. VICTORIA REGINA. Gothic crowned bust, left / Crowned shields of England, Scotland and Ireland in cross formation with flowers at corners. KM 745. Proof; SCBC-3890; Bull/ESC-2915 (R5).

Godless type. Exceedingly rare with the grained/milled edge and this die axis; Maurice Bull lists this type and the similar 2916 (medal axis) as R5 while all other 1848 florin patterns (Bull 2917 through Bull 2944) as R2. Superbly toned and lovely cameo contrast.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 09517874.

1065623 | INDIA-BRITISH. Victoria. (Queen, 1837-1901). 1877-(c) AV Restrike 1/2 Anna. PCGS PR66. Calcutta. Edge: Plain. 19.74gm. VICTORIA EMPRESS. Crowned bust left / Value and date within beaded circle and wreath. KM 487c; S&W 6.460.

Impressive large format type; significantly heavier than the mohur type (11.66g and almost the weight of a double-mohur.) Superb and virtually flawless gem; exceedingly rare.

Ex David Fore Collection, A.H. Baldwin & Son, Auction 78, 7th May 2013. Includes old auction ticket.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 44548218.

1065799 | ITALIAN STATES. Venice. Paolo Renier. (1779-89) LAF AR Ducato. NGC MS65. S. M. V. PAVL. RAINERIVS. D. St. Mark seated at left presenting staff with cross and pennant at top to doge kneeling at right, mintmaster’s initials in exergue / DVCATVS. VENETVS. Lion of St. Mark striding to left, head facing forward, left paw resting on open book, above which is a castle on a hill. KM 706 (Prev. C-100); Dav.-1567; P#30-45.

Superb original surfaces; an exceptional strike for the issue.

Please use this link to verify the NGC certification number: 2113062-031.

1065428 | NICARAGUA. 1912-H AR Cordoba. PCGS MS64. Heaton, Birmingham. Bust facing within circle / Radiant sun and hills within circle. KM 16.

Medal rotation. Beautifully toned and very rare in this quality.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 44543432.

