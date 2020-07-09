Japanese Oban Among New World Coins at Atlas Numismatics

By Atlas Numismatics ……



New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These five items are just a sample of the 271 recent additions to our inventory. We have added new material in the World (241) and U.S. (30) categories.

1058456 | DENMARK. Frederik VI. 1835 IC//WS AR Speciedaler. PCGS SP64. Copenhagen. Head right / Crowned arms. KM 695.4; Dav.-73; Hede 26C.

Deeply prooflike, very rare as a presentation or specimen striking.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 37153148

1032406 | GERMAN STATES. Augsburg. ND (c.1850) AR Confirmation Medal. PCGS SP67. By Drentwett. 40mm. 22.66gm. GOTT IST ES, DER UNS GESALBT U. DAS PFAND DES GEISTES IN UNSERE HERZEN GEGEBEN HAT; 2.COR.1.22. Scene of a the Confirmation of a child / DURCH DIE AUFLEGUNG IHRER HÄNDE EMPFINGEN SIE DEN HEILIGEN GEIST. Dove and rays within eight-pointed star.

Superbly toned.

Includes original case.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 39720498

1059761 | GREAT BRITAIN. England. Charles II. (King, 1660-1685). 1662 AV Pattern Broad (20 Shillings). PCGS AU53. By T. Simon. Laureate and draped bust, right / Crowned square topped shield. KM Pn32; SCBC-3337A; North 2780; Unlisted in Friedberg.

Lustrous and sharply struck, conservatively graded.

Ex Eliasberg Collection where graded NGC AU55 (American Numismatic Rarities, April, 2005, Lot 372); Ex- Belden Roach Collection (B. Max Mehl, February 1944, Lot 1348).

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 21977911

1059769 | GREAT BRITAIN. George I. (King, 1714-1727). 1726 AV Two Guineas. NGC MS63. GEORGIUS · D · G · M · BR · FR · ET · HIB · REX · F · D ·. Laureate head right / BRVN – ET · L · DVX – S · R · I · A · TH – ET · EL ·. Crowned shields in cruciform, sceptres at angles. KM 554; SCBC-3627.

Superb prooflike original surfaces.

Please use this link to verify the NGC certification number: 4931676-001

1058267 | JAPAN. Man’en. (1860-1862). (1860-62) AV 10 Ryo Oban. PCGS MS61. Edo (Tokyo). 80mm x 134mm. 112.86gm. Crenulations with vertical calligraphic inscription in ink; four circular flower-stamps (or hanaoshi) composed of 5-3 pattern paulownia seals (丸に五三桐 or Maru ni go-san kiri) / Three stamps running down the middle with three smaller stamps to the lower left, (吉) (き) (宇). C 24a.2; JNDA 09-11; Fr.-7; Munro pl. 13/4.

Man’en (万延) was a Japanese era name spanning the years from March 1860 through February 1861. The reigning emperor was Kōmei-tennō (孝明天皇).

Hammered Coinage. Machine-made horizontal crenulations. Manen era. Nearly complete original calligraphic ink remaining

Includes JNDA Certifiction (No.57454).

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 39532428

