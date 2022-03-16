Synonymous with harmony and happiness, Thecombines two Western Australian icons –and– and undoubtedly sits among The Perth Mint’s most luxurious coins launched to date.

With only eight of these new, limited-edition masterpieces available, The Jeweled Koi coins are expected to be snapped up quickly by elite collectors.

Launched on March 15 as part of The Perth Mint’s Masterpieces Series, The Jeweled Koi is the fifth annual release from the exclusive jeweled range of diamond-studded coins, with the earlier Jeweled Phoenix, Dragon, Tiger, and Horse coins coveted by enthusiasts all over the world.

For the first time ever in the jeweled range’s history, the koi features a combination of pavé set fine white diamonds and ultra-rare Argyle Pink Diamonds as part of its gleaming and intricate design.

The Jeweled Koi coins are presented in a luxurious display case with 18-carat gold furnishings inset with two additional Argyle Pink Diamonds. The coins feature the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the monetary denomination and the 2022 year-date on its obverse.

Priced at AUD 262,800 (incl. GST), The Jeweled Koi coin is available for purchase in-store and online. Find out more by visiting Perthmint.com/thekoi, telephoning (+61 8) 9421 7218, or emailing [email protected].

Discover The Jeweled Koi from the video above, and view The Perth Mint’s range of precious metals products at APMEX.