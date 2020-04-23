Perth Mint Coin Profiles - Australia 2020 Kangaroo 1/4oz Gold Proof Coin

The Perth Mint is pleased to present this gorgeous 1/4oz gold Proof Kangaroo featuring the latest kangaroo design.

Struck by The Perth Mint from 1/4oz of 99.99% pure gold in proof quality, the coin is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 500 of the Australian Kangaroo 2020 1/4oz Gold Proof Coin in this packaging from a maximum mintage of 700.

Design

The reverse of the coin portrays an adult kangaroo on a grassed plain with a joey in the background. The marsupials are framed by native Australian grass trees. The design includes the inscription AUSTRALIAN KANGAROO, The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark, the 2020 year-date and the coin’s weight and fineness.

The Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the monetary denomination are depicted on the coin’s obverse.

Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a wooden lid. Packaged with an illustrated shipper, each coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Perth Mint Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

A specialist in animals, Aleysha Howarth is an artist at the Perth Mint ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Wedge-Tailed Eagle Coin Specifications