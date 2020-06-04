Perth Mint Coin Profiles - Australia 2020 Kookaburra 2oz Silver Proof Gilded High Relief Coin

This extraordinary 2oz silver Proof gilded high-relief coin celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Australian Kookaburra Proof Coin. A first from The Perth Mint, elements of the high-relief design have been gilded in 24-carat gold, superbly combining two celebrated minting techniques.

Each coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 2oz of 99.99% pure silver in proof quality and is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 1,000 of the Australian Kookaburra 2020 2oz Silver Proof Gilded High Relief Coin.

Design

The coin’s reverse design portrays a kookaburra perched on a corrugated rooftop at dawn with stylized rays of light in the background. The bird and outer ring of the coin are gilded in 24-carat gold. Also included is the inscription ‘AUSTRALIAN KOOKABURRA 30TH ANNIVERSARY’, The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark, and the weight and purity.

The obverse of the coin features a representation of Stuart Devlin’s depiction of a kookaburra perched on a tree branch, as it appeared on the 1990 Australian Kookaburra Silver Proof Coin. The outer ring of the obverse is also gilded in 24-carat gold. The anniversary dates ‘1990-2020’ and the monetary denomination are included together with a miniature representation of Jody Clark’s effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin has been struck with an extra-deep blank to showcase its superbly detailed design in high relief.

Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid. Packaged with a special 30th anniversary illustrated shipper, each coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Perth Mint Designer(s)

Stuart Devlin (AO, CMG) was an innovative metalworker and designer of coins for several countries around the world. Best known in the numismatic field for Australia’s first decimal coinage in 1966, Devlin is also famous for his role in the rebirth of gold and silversmithing as a vibrant art and trade in the late 20th century.

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Perth Mint artist Jennifer McKenna designed the reverse.



Coin Specifications