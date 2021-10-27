This stunning Christmas-themed coin features a 24-carat gold plated rotating snowflake insert surrounded by an antiqued Christmas wonderland scene.

In the northern hemisphere, Christmas is associated with snow and ice due to its proximity to the winter solstice.

As a time of celebration, feasting, and religious observance, it owes its origins to diverse pagan and Christian cultural practices dating back more than two millennia. It is characterized by many popular traditions, including decorating Christmas trees and the hoped-for arrival of Santa Claus and his reindeers bearing gifts.

The coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 2oz of 99.99% pure silver and issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 2,500 of the Christmas Wonderland 2021 2oz Silver Antiqued Colored Coin.

Perth Mint Christmas Wonderland Coin Design

The coin portrays a joyous Christmas Eve scene with excited children playing in the snow. The design includes gold-colored accents signifying, among other things, light emanating from cozy homes and fairy lights on Christmas trees. The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark is also included on the reverse.

The obverse portrays the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and an artistic circle of stylized snowflakes surrounded by the coin’s weight, purity, denomination, and year-date.

The coin has been individually ‘antiqued’ to give it a unique finish conveying the surface abrasions of an ancient artifact. As a result of this treatment, the appearance of each coin may vary.

Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid. Packaged in a Christmas gift box with a bow, each coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Reverse designer Monique Reeves is a medical illustrator and graphic design artist.

Coin Specifications