Queen Elizabeth II's 95th Birthday Celebrated on New Gold & Silver Proof Coins From Perth Mint

2021 marks the 95th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. This incredible milestone is an opportunity to celebrate the sovereign’s remarkable longevity, her time as head of state, and her undiminished devotion to duty as she continues to carry out a program of royal engagements at a pace inconceivable to most people of her age.

Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was born in London at 2:40 am on 21 April 1926 to the Duke and Duchess of York, the second son of George V. She was christened one month later in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace.

As the Duke and Duchess’s eldest daughter, Princess Elizabeth was third in the line of succession. But when her father unexpectedly became king in 1936, 10-year-old Lilibet, as she was known within the royal family, became heir presumptive to the throne.

Struck by The Perth Mint from 99.99% pure gold and silver, these coins are issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 150 2oz gold coins, 1,000 1/4oz gold coins, and 5,000 1oz silver coins.

Perth Mint Design

Each coin’s reverse portrays Mary Gillick’s popular effigy of a young Queen Elizabeth II. The portrait overlays a backdrop of stylized wattle surrounded by the inscriptions ‘H.M. QUEEN ELIZABETH II 21 APRIL 1926’. Also included in the design is The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The Jody Clark effigy of The Queen appears on the coin’s obverse, which also includes the coin’s weight, purity, monetary denomination, and year-date.

Presentation

Each gold coin is housed in a classic display case with a wooden lid, while each silver coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid. Packaged within an illustrated shipper, each coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications: