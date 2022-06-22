Rare European Coins New to Atlas Numismatics

By Atlas Numismatics ……



We have been hard at work preparing our latest selection of new coins and medals. There are 366 new pieces for your consideration and browsing enjoyment. We hope that you may find something of interest for your collection and look forward to hearing from you if have any questions.

Atlas Numismatics remains actively interested in purchasing individual items and whole collections if you are considering selling your coins or medals. We would be happy to assist with shipping and insurance should your items merit further inspection. Please contact us if you have rare or exceptional ancient, world, or United States coins for sale; click the following links for more information on Appraisals and Selling to Atlas.

New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These five items are just a sample of the recent additions to our inventory. We have added new material in the World (285), Ancient (9), and U.S. (72) categories.

1069263 | ROMAN IMPERIAL. Caracalla. (Emperor, 198-217 AD). Struck 199-200 AD. AV Aureus. NGC MS (Mint State) Strike 5/5 Surface 4/5 Fine Style. Rome. 7.42gm. ANTONINVS – AVGVSTVS. Draped laureate bust, right / SEVERI – PI – I – AVG FIL. Emperor in military attire standing to left holding Victoria on globe with right hand holding a spear; captive seated to left. BMC 172 Anm.; Calicó 2818; Cohen 589; RIC45.

Ex Leu Auction 83, Zürich May 2002, Lot No. 791.

1069325 | AUSTRIAN STATES. Salzburg. Paris von Lodron. (Prince-Archbishop, 1619-1653). 1628 AV 10 Ducats. PCGS MS61. 34.73gm. ECCLES : METROP • SALISB : DEDICATVR 25 SEPT . APARIDE • ARCHIE :. Madonna above arms in inner circle / SS : RVPERTVS • ET . VIRGILIVS • PATRONI • TRANSFERVNTVR • 24 SEPT :. St. Rupert standing, arms below. KM 132; Friedberg 729; Zöttl 1251.

Ex Mark and Lottie Salton Collection. Includes original collector’s envelope.

1068367 | FRANCE. Louis XIV. (King, 1643-1715). 1653-A AR Ecu. NGC MS63. Paris. 27.31gm. Bust with long curl / Crowned shield of arms with three fleur de lis; mintmark below in legend. KM 155.1; Gadoury 202; Dav.-3799.

Ex. Fernand David Collection.

1069308 | GERMAN STATES. Bavaria. Maximilian I. (Elector of Bavaria, 1573-1651). 1640 AV 5 Ducats. PCGS MS63+. 17.31gm. MAXIMIL : COM : PAL : RH : VT : BA : DVX : S : R : I : ARCHIDAP : ET : ELECT. Standing portrait of Elector with sword in scabbard; his right hand rests on his scepter while his left hand reaches for a realm of apples that lies on a pedestal, upon the front of which is engraved the coat of arms / NISI : DOM : CVSTODIERIT : CIVIT : FRVST : VIGIL : QVI : CVSTODIT . City view of new fortifications of Munich, date at top; Madonna and child above. KM 268; Fr.-196; Witt.-807.

Ex Mark and Lottie Salton Collection; Purchased in 1951 from R. Friedberg. Includes old provenance.

1067491 | GREAT BRITAIN. Anne. (Queen, 1702-1714). 1708 AR Medal. PCGS SP64. By J. Croker. 44.4mm. 56.5gm. ANNA. D: G: MAG: BRI: FR: ET. HIB: REG:. Crowned and draped bust left / INSVLÆ CAPTÆ. MDCCVIII,. Turreted victory holding the shield of Lille above a plan of the city walls. Eimer 435; Jones, Art of the Medal, 216; MI ii 338/169); van Loon V 119.

Capture of the Citadel of Lille. Superbly toned.

Atlas Numismatics – Appraisal and Buying

Current and Upcoming Events

Atlas will be attending the following numismatic conventions – please stop by and say hello if you have a chance:

The 2022 Chicago World’s Fair of Money – Table #1430

August 16-19, 2022

Donald E. Stephens Convention Center

5555 N. River Road, Rosemont, Illinois

