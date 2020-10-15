By Royal Australian Mint ……



The Royal Australian Mint is celebrating the milestone anniversaries of six AC/DC albums with six unique coin tributes, a seven-coin set, and a limited-edition silver frosted uncirculated coin.

The Royal Australian Mint Chief Executive Officer Ross MacDiarmid said: “The Mint is proud to be issuing coin tributes to the vinyls that have electrified generations of music lovers. These coins will be highly sought after by rock ‘n’ roll fans and gift buyers alike”.

This year marks 45 years since AC/DC released their debut album High Voltage. The band’s second album T.N.T. also clocks up its sapphire anniversary at the end of the year. Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap will reach the milestone in 2021.

With these new coin releases, the Mint is marking these significant anniversaries plus 40 years since the release of Back in Black and 25 years since the release of Ballbreaker, and the pending Ruby anniversary of For Those About to Rock (We Salute You) in 2021.

To celebrate this coin release and the anniversaries of the six AC/DC albums, the Mint is offering never-before-released production coin dies to 14 lucky fans who purchase any of the AC/DC coins from the Mint, one of its authorized dealers or select music shops. The production coin dies on offer were used to strike the AC/DC coin – a rare and unique opportunity.

To be eligible to win a production die, participants will also need to visit the Mint’s Facebook page and post what the name of their AC/DC cover band would be and where they purchased the coin. For terms and conditions visit the Royal Australian Mint’s website. The competition is only open to Australian residents. More details on coin dies can be found here.

The 2021 $1 1oz Silver Frosted Uncirculated Coin showcases songwriter and lead guitarist Angus Young in full flight while the other six coins are inspired by the cover artwork of some of their most popular and iconic albums.

This is not the first time the Mint has celebrated these Aussie rock legends. In 2018, the Royal Australian Mint paid tribute to the 45th anniversary of the band bursting on to the music scene with a record-breaking special-edition AC/DC 50c coin. This coin, along with a unique black nickel coin shaped like a guitar pick, sold out within 48 hours.

The 2020/21 AC/DC 20c Colored Uncirculated Seven-Coin Collection and a 2021 $1 1oz Silver Frosted Uncirculated Coin are available in a limited mintage of 30,000 – retailing for $110.00 and $90.00 AUD, respectively (about $78 and $64 USD). Six of the coins within the AC/DC seven coin collection will also be available for purchase individually at a Recommended Retail Price of $15 (about $11 USD) each. These coins are Australian legal tender and can be purchased from the Mint’s eshop or Contact Center (1300 652 020).

These coins are available for domestic and international purchase.

