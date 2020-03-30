In 1670, a Royal Charter was granted to “the Governor and Company of Adventurers of England trading into Hudson Bay.” Today, HBC is one of North America’s oldest companies and this year celebrates its 350 year anniversary, marking an incredible milestone in the company’s rich history. To commemorate this occasion, the Royal Canadian Mint is pleased to launch a trade token replica $10 silver coin, representing the story of a company, a nation and its currency.

“HBC is pleased to collaborate with the Royal Canadian Mint to commemorate 350 years of business in Canada,” said Richard Baker, Executive Chairman and Governor of HBC. “Like the country itself, currency has had an interesting and important role in our company’s history – from beaver pelts to tokens, from cash to ecommerce – and so it seems fitting to mark HBC’s milestone anniversary with a coin bearing our historical coat of arms from a fur trade era token. As HBC’s 39th Governor, I am incredibly proud of our three and a half centuries of history. I hope all Canadians will join in celebrating with us.”

Striking the right balance of past and present, the reverse design is a near-exact reproduction of a 19th-century HBC brass “Made Beaver” fur trade token issued between 1860 – 1870. The design features the Hudson’s Bay Company Coat of Arms framed in an oak wreath, with the company motto “PRO PELLE CUTEM” (Latin for “a pelt for a skin”) appearing below the shield. The obverse features the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II designed by Canadian portrait artist Susanna Blunt ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint said, “I wish to extend my congratulations to HBC on achieving this milestone. We are pleased to be able to mark the occasion through a beautifully crafted coin recreating their historic trade token.”

The 2020 $10 Fine Silver Coin – 350th Anniversary of Hudson’s Bay Company has a limited mintage of 10,000 and retails for $44.95 CAD. The coin is packaged in a custom HBC-branded beauty box, complete with HBC’s iconic stripes. Available in select Hudson’s Bay stores and on thebay.com, Royal Canadian Mint’s boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg and www.mint.ca, and through the Mint’s global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlet. The coin may also be ordered by contacting the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US.

Royal Canadian Mint Closes Boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg

The Royal Canadian Mint wishes to advise the public it has closed its boutiques in Winnipeg and Ottawa until further notice.

The decision was taken in line with guidance from the Government of Canada on reducing the risk of transmitting COVID-19.

Our Customer Solutions Centre remains open to take orders, answer questions and provide information at 1-800-267-1871. The Mint will re-open its boutiques as soon as possible, and will notify the public at www.mint.ca as well as its social media platforms.

The Mint regrets the impact of this decision on customers and those who intended to tour the facilities over the next few weeks.

