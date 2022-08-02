Royal Mint Celebrates Alexander Graham Bell With New £2 Coin

The Royal Mint celebrates the life and work of Alexander Graham Bell on a collectible £2 coin

The collectible £2 coin features as part of The Royal Mint’s Innovation in Science coin series

The Royal Mint, the original maker of UK coins, has launched a collectible coin and historic coin set to celebrate Alexander Graham Bell in the centenary year of his passing.

The £2 collectible coin honoring the life and work of one of Britain’s most renowned inventors, Alexander Graham Bell, features as part of The Royal Mint’s, Innovation in Science coin series – a series that recognizes British scientists and inventors who have been responsible for some of the greatest discoveries in history.

Featuring a reverse design by the talented artist Henry Gray, the coin depicts the dial of a push-button phone along with the words ‘PIONEER OF THE TELEPHONE’ cleverly inscribed on the buttons – a tribute to honor the life of Alexander Graham Bell.

On 10 March 1876, Alexander Graham Bell completely revolutionized the world of communication when he achieved the world’s first successful telephone transmission. Changing the way in which we communicate forever, his innovation of the telephone is arguably one of the most important breakthroughs in modern history.

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Collector Services at The Royal Mint said:

“The Royal Mint’s Innovation in Science coin series is a wonderful tribute to British scientists and inventors that have made ground-breaking discoveries in science or brought to life revolutionary inventions. We are delighted to feature Alexander Graham Bell as part of this series, marking the centenary year of his passing. Alexander Graham Bell revolutionized the world of communication and we hope collectors will treasure this wonderful coin celebrating one of Britain’s most renowned inventors.”

In addition to the £2 collectible coin, experts at The Royal Mint have curated a historic set of coins relating to Alexander Bell’s life that were struck more than a hundred years ago. The set compromises of three coins and includes a US $5 half eagle gold coin from the 1870s in honor of Bell’s breakthrough in Boston in 1878, a classic Canadian Sovereign, which commemorates Alexander Bell’s settlement in Canada from 1870, and an 1847 London Sovereign to mark the year of Bell’s birth.

Both the collectible £2 coin and historic coin set are available from The Royal Mint website.

Previous scientists honored in the Innovation in Science range include Stephen Hawking, Rosalind Franklin, and, most recently, Alan Turing. More information about the full range can be found here.

