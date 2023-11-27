1798 Small Eagle Draped Bust Dollar – Jack Young’s Fun With Fakes

Price Charting Coins

By Jack D. Young, Early American Coppers (EAC), and the Dark Side Group
 

In a past CoinWeek article, I reviewed a “family” of counterfeits based on a 1799 variety of the Draped Bust silver dollar, Large Eagle reverse, with various dated obverses. I have also previously discussed the “mix and match” approach employed by counterfeiters of using various dies for their fakes. And along those lines, we now have the combination featured in this installment of “Fun with Fakes”!

As in my previous articles, this one will start with a recent “Bay” listing:

An eBay listing of a counterfeit 1798 Draped Bust Dollar coin.
Running through the attribution of this coin resulted in NO matches; there are only two varieties of the 1798 Small Eagle reverse and this one isn’t either.

Collecting Notes snippet from PCGS.com. Image: Google.
The obverse looked familiar when I saw it, but it didn’t match with this reverse. And the reverse looked familiar, but not with this obverse!

Enlarged photograph of a counterfeit 1798 Draped Bust Dollar coin from an eBay listing.
The obverse is the same as used in this “1798” example from the previously mentioned article, mated to the counterfeit 1799 Large Eagle reverse with common marks.

Previous 1798 large eagle Internet example (image from the Coin Week article).
A little digging yielded the source of the Small Eagle reverse, also actually from another of my CoinWeek articles; this reverse is from the 1795 off-center bust dollar.

Subject “1798” on left, counterfeit 1795 reverse on right (image from the Coin Week article).
So, the first “twist” in this story is the swapping of dies from my two CoinWeek articles on counterfeit early dollars to create this new “variety”.

Searching the usual suspects on the internet yielded this same obverse, but the Large Eagle reverse example on eCRATER:

Current eCRATER ad- direct from China.
Continued searching resulted in finding this example on DHgate:

Past DHgate ad for “copy coins”.
Looks like a direct match to the subject example for quite a bit less money than the eBay listing price! Fortunately, that listing was removed before a possible sale.

The next “twist” will be in finding differently dated examples with the same counterfeit combination as this 1798 Small Eagle Draped Bust dollar – I appreciate all the help I can get in finding and documenting them as the next fake “family”.

Obverse and reverse of counterfeit 1799 Draped Bust dollar coin. Image: eBay.
And then I found this “1799”: a different obverse but the same reverse.

Most collectors with a little experience in early U.S. dollars and a Red Book should know that the Small Eagle design was used only from 1795 through 1798 with the Draped Bust obverse, not 1799. So, this “coin” is in reality another “numismatic anomaly” – my neologism for some of these finds! Wouldn’t you know it, the seller states “1795-1798″…

An engineer by training, Jack D. Young is a researcher and author on the subject of the recent wave of deceptive struck counterfeits. He is the founder of the "Dark Side" Counterfeits and Fakes Facebook watch group, a participating member of Early American Coppers (EAC) since 2002, the Liberty Seated Collectors Club (LSCC), C4, the NLG, the ANA, and the ANS. Jack has consulted on the subject of counterfeits and their effect on the Hobby with staffers of the United States Senate Finance Committee, a senior member of the U.S. Secret Service (both with the ACTF as an Expert Network volunteer), and agents of both CBP and the Department of the Treasury. His work has appeared in various club journals, including The Numismatist, and he was acknowledged for his research by Q. David Bowers in the latter's The Copper Coins of Vermont (2018). The ACTF awarded Jack Young the Alan Kreuzer Award in 2019 and the PNG presented him with the Sol Kaplan Award in 2022. He started collecting as a youth, filling a Lincoln penny board with his grandmother, and continues to collect low-grade early large cents by date and some varieties.
