Price Charting Coins

HomeUS CoinsOnly Known Proof Bicentennial Eisenhower Dollar Major Mint Error

Only Known Proof Bicentennial Eisenhower Dollar Major Mint Error

Mike Byers
By Mike Byers
1976-S Bicentennial Eisenhower Dollar with a dramatic overstrike error. Image: Mike Byers.
1976-S Bicentennial Eisenhower Dollar with a dramatic overstrike error. Image: Mike Byers.

By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……
 

This Proof Bicentennial Eisenhower dollar major Mint error is unique in many ways and has no equals. It is the only known Proof Bicentennial Ike Dollar major Mint error of any kind. It is the only known example to be double struck. There are no off-centers known, no off-metals known, no mated pairs known, and no double denominations known.

Even though non-Bicentennial Proof Ike Dollar major Mint errors are rare, there are examples known with several types of major striking errors.

A “Clover Leaf” set of Ike dollars struck on dimes sold in a Heritage auction for $105,000 USD; two mated pairs have sold for $40K and $75K; off-metals have sold for as high as $25K each; off-centers and double strikes at $25K as well; a unique Bronze Ike Dollar sold for $75K; and a unique Ike Dollar on a struck Bronze Medal sold for $40K in another Heritage auction.

1976-S Bicentennial Eisenhower Dollar with a dramatic overstrike error. Image: Mike Byers.
1976-S Bicentennial Eisenhower Dollar with a dramatic double strike error graded PF64* by NGC. Image: Mike Byers.

This double struck Proof Bicentennial Ike Dollar is pedigreed to John Devine (“Lonesome John”), a famous pioneer in the field of Mint errors and was just certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC). It was previously unknown to the numismatic community and is just now being offered for sale.

It is in very choice Proof condition and has deep mirrored fields with a Cameo portrait and Liberty Bell. It has high eye appeal since the major devices on the second strike are fully struck. The Ike portrait, Liberty Bell, and moon are fully present – as well as the complete mottoes IN GOD WE TRUST and E PLURIBUS UNUM.

Being the only known Proof Bicentennial Eisenhower Dollar major Mint error of any kind propels it into the rank of unique, amazing, and spectacular numismatic rarities.

It was featured on the cover of Mint Error News Magazine issue 67.

 

Mike Byers Mint Error News

* * *

Mike Byers
Mike Byers
Previous article
Jewish-American Hall of Fame Issues Solomon Carvalho Medals
Next article
1798 Small Eagle Draped Bust Dollar – Jack Young’s Fun With Fakes

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins

Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals

Dillon Gage Precious Metals Depository

L & C Coins Deals

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.