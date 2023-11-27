By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……



This Proof Bicentennial Eisenhower dollar major Mint error is unique in many ways and has no equals. It is the only known Proof Bicentennial Ike Dollar major Mint error of any kind. It is the only known example to be double struck. There are no off-centers known, no off-metals known, no mated pairs known, and no double denominations known.

Even though non-Bicentennial Proof Ike Dollar major Mint errors are rare, there are examples known with several types of major striking errors.

A “Clover Leaf” set of Ike dollars struck on dimes sold in a Heritage auction for $105,000 USD; two mated pairs have sold for $40K and $75K; off-metals have sold for as high as $25K each; off-centers and double strikes at $25K as well; a unique Bronze Ike Dollar sold for $75K; and a unique Ike Dollar on a struck Bronze Medal sold for $40K in another Heritage auction.

This double struck Proof Bicentennial Ike Dollar is pedigreed to John Devine (“Lonesome John”), a famous pioneer in the field of Mint errors and was just certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC). It was previously unknown to the numismatic community and is just now being offered for sale.

It is in very choice Proof condition and has deep mirrored fields with a Cameo portrait and Liberty Bell. It has high eye appeal since the major devices on the second strike are fully struck. The Ike portrait, Liberty Bell, and moon are fully present – as well as the complete mottoes IN GOD WE TRUST and E PLURIBUS UNUM.

Being the only known Proof Bicentennial Eisenhower Dollar major Mint error of any kind propels it into the rank of unique, amazing, and spectacular numismatic rarities.

It was featured on the cover of Mint Error News Magazine issue 67.

