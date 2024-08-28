1846 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



Quarter eagle production was down significantly in 1846, as the Philadelphia Mint struck only 21,498 pieces – roughly a fifth of its output from the year before and about a third of the amount of 1846 Liberty Head Quarter Eagles from the New Orleans Mint.

At present, the issue is unknown in Gem and scarce in Mint State, although the issue typically comes well-struck, with full radial, feather, and coronet detail.

At least one turned up in the SS New York shipwreck recovery.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

The PCGS MS63 population has increased from one to three coins since November 2013. One of the two additions was an upgrade from MS62.

Top Population: PCGS MS63 (3, 8/2024), NGC MS64+ (2, 8/2024), and CAC MS65+ (1:0 stickered:graded, 8/2024).

NGC MS63 CAC #3237803-003: “The Pelican Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 14, 2022, Lot 4669 – $26,400. Planchet void to the right of the 6. Ding on the eyebrow. Small marks between stars 3 and 4, 4 and 5, and 6 and 7. Small diagonal mark above the eagle’s beak.

“The Pelican Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 14, 2022, Lot 4669 – $26,400. Planchet void to the right of the 6. Ding on the eyebrow. Small marks between stars 3 and 4, 4 and 5, and 6 and 7. Small diagonal mark above the eagle’s beak. PCGS MS63 #25345466: As PCGS MS62 CAC #13668899. Heritage Auctions, March 29, 2009, Lot 2608 – $10,925. As PCGS MS62 #15028441. Heritage Auctions, March 26, 2010, Lot 2079 – $10,925. Regraded. CAC removed . As PCGS MS63 #25345466. Heritage Auctions, April 24, 2014, Lot 5692 – $18,800. Upgraded by 1 point . Second MS63 certified by PCGS; Heritage Auctions, December 4, 2014, Lot 3722 – $17,037.50. Diagonal die line across the cheek. Tick above. Tick between 4 and 6. Planchet disturbance to the left of the forehead. Semi-Prooflike.

As PCGS MS62 CAC #13668899. Heritage Auctions, March 29, 2009, Lot 2608 – $10,925. As PCGS MS62 #15028441. Heritage Auctions, March 26, 2010, Lot 2079 – $10,925. Regraded. . As PCGS MS63 #25345466. Heritage Auctions, April 24, 2014, Lot 5692 – $18,800. . Second MS63 certified by PCGS; Heritage Auctions, December 4, 2014, Lot 3722 – $17,037.50. Diagonal die line across the cheek. Tick above. Tick between 4 and 6. Planchet disturbance to the left of the forehead. Semi-Prooflike. NGC MS63 #3748285-009: Heritage Auctions, November 6, 2014, Lot 3913 – $14,114.10. Scratch on jaw. Tick behind eye. Diaongal mark through hair. Diagonal scratch to the left of forehead. Dark spot under flag of 1. Diagonal scratch from star 8. On the reverse, small diagonal tick above arrows. Reflective area under first T of STATES. Rim hit below S O.

Heritage Auctions, November 6, 2014, Lot 3913 – $14,114.10. Scratch on jaw. Tick behind eye. Diaongal mark through hair. Diagonal scratch to the left of forehead. Dark spot under flag of 1. Diagonal scratch from star 8. On the reverse, small diagonal tick above arrows. Reflective area under first T of STATES. Rim hit below S O. PCGS MS63 #60128208: Mid-American, May 1987, Lot 1068 – $2,750; Heritage Auctions, September 19, 2003, Lot 7709 – $21,850. Top pop, pop one when offered. 7-shaped scratch between stars 3 and 4. Tick on chin. Reddish toning.

Mid-American, May 1987, Lot 1068 – $2,750; Heritage Auctions, September 19, 2003, Lot 7709 – $21,850. Top pop, pop one when offered. 7-shaped scratch between stars 3 and 4. Tick on chin. Reddish toning. PCGS MS62 #42363985: Heritage Auctions, August 17, 2021, Lot 4172 – $11,400. Round shallow gouge on cheek near ear. Small tick near the tip of star 5. Tick in bottom right obverse field under bun. Cluster of hits around eagle’s head. Diagonal hairline mark from A to beak.

Heritage Auctions, August 17, 2021, Lot 4172 – $11,400. Round shallow gouge on cheek near ear. Small tick near the tip of star 5. Tick in bottom right obverse field under bun. Cluster of hits around eagle’s head. Diagonal hairline mark from A to beak. PCGS MS62: Stack’s Bowers, November 2013, Lot 3520 – $9,400. Tick on cheek. Diagonal tick between 4 and 6. Tick between stars 10 and 11.

Stack’s Bowers, November 2013, Lot 3520 – $9,400. Tick on cheek. Diagonal tick between 4 and 6. Tick between stars 10 and 11. PCGS MS62 CAC #19420612: Heritage Auctions, June 3, 2011, Lot 4483 – $10,350.

* * *

1846 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year of Issue: 1846 Denomination: $2.50 (USD) Mintmark: None (Philadelphia) Mintage: 21,598 Alloy: .900 Gold, .100 Copper Weight: 4.18 g Diameter: 18.00 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: Christian Gobrecht REV Designer: Christian Gobrecht Quality: Business Strike

* * *