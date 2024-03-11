1858-D Type III Gold Dollar : A Collector’s Guide

The Dahlonega branch of the United States Mint struck 3,477 gold dollars in 1858, producing the entire issue from one pair of dies (Winter 10-M). Many are weakly struck, some with a with faint 58 on the date (tending towards being practically invisible). Many examples exhibit a die flaw beneath the ED and S in UNITED STATES; during production, the obverse and reverse dies came together at some point, resulting in die clash images being imparted on the coins struck thereafter.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

In David Akers’ United States Gold Coins, An Analysis of Auction Records, Volume I (1975), the gold coin expert estimated a surviving population of 73 pieces. Current thinking has pushed this number up to about double that.

Top Population: PCGS MS65 (2, 3/2024). NGC MS66 (1, 3/2024). CAC MS63 (1:0 stickered:graded, 3/2024).

NGC MS66 #302714-011: ‘Duke’s Creek Collection of Dahlonega Gold”, Heritage Auctions, April 7, 2006, Lot 1490 – $74,750. Certification number no longer active.

‘Duke’s Creek Collection of Dahlonega Gold”, Heritage Auctions, April 7, 2006, Lot 1490 – $74,750. Certification number no longer active. NGC MS63 #3319267-004: Stack’s Bowers, August 13, 2011, Lot 9149 – $13,800; “The N.E. Lincoln Collection”, Heritage Auctions, November 11, 2021, Lot 3638 – $14,400; Heritage Auctions, May 6, 2022, Lot 4666 – $13,800. On the obverse, die flaw below D and S and also below T and E of UNITED. RI of AMERICA weakly struck. Vertical hit on cheek. Top of feathers weakly struck. Struck with clashed dies. 5 of date is flat.

Stack’s Bowers, August 13, 2011, Lot 9149 – $13,800; “The N.E. Lincoln Collection”, Heritage Auctions, November 11, 2021, Lot 3638 – $14,400; Heritage Auctions, May 6, 2022, Lot 4666 – $13,800. On the obverse, die flaw below D and S and also below T and E of UNITED. RI of AMERICA weakly struck. Vertical hit on cheek. Top of feathers weakly struck. Struck with clashed dies. 5 of date is flat. NGC MS63: Stack’s Bowers, September 30, 2010, Lot 3627 – $13,225.

Stack’s Bowers, September 30, 2010, Lot 3627 – $13,225. NGC MS63: “The C.B. Slide, Jr. Estate”, Stack’s Bowers, June 15, 2010, Lot 2435 – $13,800.

“The C.B. Slide, Jr. Estate”, Stack’s Bowers, June 15, 2010, Lot 2435 – $13,800. PCGS MS63 #12594767: Heritage Auctions, December 5, 2008, Lot 1802 – $17,825; “The Longfellow Collection”, Heritage Auctions, February 5, 2010, Lot 1411 – $16,100.

Heritage Auctions, December 5, 2008, Lot 1802 – $17,825; “The Longfellow Collection”, Heritage Auctions, February 5, 2010, Lot 1411 – $16,100. PCGS MS63: Stack’s Bowers, August 11, 2006, Lot 1163 – $20,700.

Stack’s Bowers, August 11, 2006, Lot 1163 – $20,700. NGC MS63 #447284-006: Heritage Auctions, November 3, 2005, Lot 2358 – $15,525. Certification number no longer active.

Heritage Auctions, November 3, 2005, Lot 2358 – $15,525. Certification number no longer active. PCGS MS63 #44808397: As NGC MS63 #1608081-003. Heritage Auctions, January 12, 2005, Lot 30391 – $17,825. Crossed over to PCGS after 2005 sale. Copper toning to the right of the headdress. Attractive frost on the devices. Die flaws below E to D, characteristic of the issue.

Heritage Auctions, January 12, 2005, Lot 30391 – $17,825. Crossed over to PCGS after 2005 sale. Copper toning to the right of the headdress. Attractive frost on the devices. Die flaws below E to D, characteristic of the issue. PCGS MS63: Stack’s Bowers, October 11, 2004, Lot 689 – $23,000.

Stack’s Bowers, October 11, 2004, Lot 689 – $23,000. PCGS MS63 #21026488: Heritage Auctions, January 7, 2004 – $23,000 . Green Pond on insert.

PCGS MS63 #3515574: Heritage Auctions, March 2, 2000, Lot 454 – $17,825.

* * *

1858-D Gold Dollar Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year Of Issue: 1858 Denomination: One Dollar (USD) Mint Mark: D (Dahlonega) Mintage: 3,477 Alloy: .900 Gold, .100 Copper Weight: 1.672 g Diameter: 13.00 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: James Barton Longacre REV Designer: James Barton Longacre Quality: Business Strike

* * *