1861 Liberty Seated Quarter Dollar : A Collector’s Guide

Southern secession began on December 20, 1860. Abraham Lincoln’s election victory, carried entirely by voters in the northern states, convinced pro-slavery southerners that the dissolution of the Union was in their political and economic best interests. What drew most of South Carolina’s ire was the anti-slavery movement, an institution which it felt was under direct threat after Lincoln declared that the “Government cannot endure permanently half slave, half free.” In the South Carolina Declaration of Secession, it was written of the non-slaveholding states, “[They] have assume[d] the right of deciding upon the propriety of our domestic institutions; and have denied the rights of property established in fifteen of the States and recognized by the Constitution; they have denounced as sinful the institution of slavery; they have permitted open establishment among them of societies, whose avowed object is to disturb the peace and to eloping the property of the citizens of other States. They have encouraged and assisted thousands of our slaves to leave their homes; and those who remain, have been incited by emissaries, books and pictures to servile insurrection.”

Unionists doubled down in their support to hold federal government property located in South Carolina. Despite demands to surrender Fort Sumter, located in Charleston Harbor, Lincoln reinforced the base with food and supplies – not guns. Meanwhile, the institutions of the federal government were collapsing as Southern senators and representatives ground Congress to a halt. By early January, Senator Jefferson Davis was threatening Civil War. On January 21, he stood to proclaim his resignation and say, “I rise, Mr. President, for the purpose of announcing to the Senate that… the state of Mississippi… has declared her separation from the United States.”

With three of its four Mints located in Southern states, the United States Mint in Philadelphia tried valiantly to produce coinage at a level sufficient to keep money flowing in circulation. But when Confederate troops fired on Fort Sumter on April 12, 1861, all bets were off.

Once hostilities started, the branch Mints at Charlotte, Dahlonega, and New Orleans were either under Confederate control or under threat of seizure. For the Charlotte and Dahlonega mints, the Civil War would signal the end of their existence. For the New Orleans Mint, coinage would cease until the need arose to strike Morgan dollars there in the late 1870s.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

As a collectible, the 1861 Liberty Seated quarter dollar is a perennial favorite due to its connection to that great conflict. With a mintage of 4,853,600 pieces, the coin is plentiful in all grades through the lower Mint State grades of MS64. Gems are scarce, and Superb Gems are available in small numbers. Depending on the coin’s condition, the 1861 Liberty Seated quarter could be worth between $25 and $25,000.

Top Population: PCGS MS67+ (2, 3/2024), NGC MS68 (6, 3/2024), and CACG MS67 (4:0 stickered:graded, 3/2024).

NGC MS68 #4655845-002: Heritage Auctions, January 12, 2023, Lot 3693 – $22,800. Stack’s Bowers, March 26, 2024, Lot 4088 – View. Pastel rainbow toning. Briggs 6-E.

* * *

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year Of Issue: 1861 Denomination: Quarter Dollar (USD) Mint Mark: None (Philadelphia) Mintage: 4,853,600 Alloy: .900 Silver, .100 Copper Weight: 6.22 g Diameter: 24.30 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: Christian Gobrecht REV Designer: Christian Gobrecht Quality: Business Strike

* * *