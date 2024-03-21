1866 Three Cent Nickel : A Collector’s Guide

The United States Mint in Philadelphia struck 4,801,000 Three-Cent Nickel coins in 1866, a steep decline from the year before. The issue is considered a type coin but is conditionally challenging. While the 1866 Three Cent Nickel survives in sufficient numbers in Mint State, Gem examples are uncommon and Superb Gem examples are rare.

In late die state, the reverse will exhibit a series of cracks and a cud above the first Roman numeral.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Top Population: PCGS MS67+ (1, 3/2024). NGC MS68 (1, 3/2024). CAC MS67 (5:0 stickered:graded, 3/2024).

NGC MS68 #548857-014: “The Western Hills Collection”, Heritage Auctions, June 2, 2005, Lot 5355 – $11,270. Streaky toning. Toning spot on neck. Late die state. With a raised mound caused by a die cavity atop the first Roman numeral. Die cracks on the reverse along with distorted die image. Struck with clashed dies.

* * *

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year Of Issue: 1866 Denomination: Three Cents (USD) Mint Mark: None (Philadelphia) Mintage: 4,801,000 Alloy: .750 Copper, .250 Nickel Weight: 1.94 g Diameter: 17.90 mm Edge: Plain OBV Designer: James Barton Longacre REV Designer: James Barton Longacre Quality: Business Strike

* * *