1915 Indian Head Quarter Eagle : A Collector’s Guide

1915 Indian Head Quarter Eagle. Image: David Lawrence Rare Coins.

The 1915 Indian Head quarter eagle is the 10th issue in the series. It is also the final issue of the quarter eagle denomination to be struck in Proof.

The United States Mint at Philadelphia produced 606,000 business strike Indian Head quarter eagles in 1915, making this issue middle-of-the-road in terms of overall scarcity.

The date is typically well-struck and has average luster for series. Yellow gold is characteristic of the issue. CoinWeek describes the overall quality of the 1915 Indian Head quarter eagle as “average.”

In David Akers’ United States Gold Coins: An Analysis of Auction Records, Volume II: Quarter Eagles 1796-1929 (1975), the Hall of Fame gold coin expert claimed that this date rated ninth out of 15 for Gems. Nearly 50 years later, Akers’ observations hold up. In a March 2024 survey of third-party grading service census data, the 1915 Indian Head Quarter eagles ranks eighth out 15.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

As of November 2013, PCGS had certified 140 1915 quarter eagles at MS-65 with eight graded higher. As of March 2024, that number has grown to 213 pieces at MS-65 with 25 graded finer. The MS-66 populations at PCGS and NGC have risen steadily over the same time period. No example has graded higher than MS-66 at any of the three major grading services.

Top Population: PCGS MS-66 (9, 3/2024). NGC MS-66 (14, 3/2024). CAC MS66 (1:0 stickered:graded, 3/2024).

  • PCGS MS-66 #08352147: Heritage Auctions, October 3, 2016, Lot 3285 – $16,450.
  • NGC MS66 #3042888-004: Heritage Auctions, January 9, 2014, Lot 5377 – $21,735.50; Heritage Auctions, June 5, 2014, Lot 4790 – $16,450. Light discoloration on the cheek.
  • PCGS MS-66 CAC #21893050: “The Atherton Family Collection, Part Two,” Heritage Auctions, March 2010, Lot 2189 – $37,375. No CAC sticker. Pop three at when offered; “The Shrike Set of $2 1/2 Indians,” Heritage Auctions, September 9, 2011, Lot 4253 – $40,250.
  • NGC MS-66: “The Rich Uhrich Collection”, Stack’s, February 26, 2008, Lot 2099 – $20,700.
  • NGC MS-66 #1850073-002: Heritage Auctions, June 2, 2006, Lot 3161 – $17,250.

* * *

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America
Year Of Issue: 1915
Denomination: $2.50 (USD)
Mint Mark: None (Philadelphia)
Mintage: 606,000
Alloy: .900 Gold, .100 Copper
Weight: 4.18 g
Diameter: 18.00 mm
Edge Reeded
OBV Designer: Bela Lyon Pratt
REV Designer: Bela Lyon Pratt
Quality: Business Strike

 

* * *

CoinWeek Notes presents expert analysis and insights from Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, the award-winning editors of CoinWeek.com.
