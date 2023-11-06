CAC Coin Grading

Near-Finest 1921-D Morgan Dollar Offered by David Lawrence

A pastel-toned superb gem 1921-D Morgan Dollar graded PCGS MS67 CAC.
The Sunday, November 12 Online Auction from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 475 lots. This includes 140 No Reserve and 125 Vault Values.

The various PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved highlights in the sale include a near-finest 1921-D Morgan dollar PCGS/CAC MS67; an original 1903 $2.50 PCGS/CAC PR62; a rare San Francisco Mint 1876-S $5 PCGS AU53; a popular slider SS Republic 1862-S Shipwreck $20 NGC AU58; a tough 1876-S $20 PCGS/CAC MS63; and a rare Ancient Roman: Otho (AD 69) AR Denarius NGC Choice AU.

Check out all of the highlights before the auction closes on Sunday, November 12.

READY TO SELL YOUR RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

Like the near-finest 1921-D Morgan dollar and other rare classic and modern U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

  1. You can sell your coins to us outright.
  2. You can consign your coins.
  3. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

  1. Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90%
  2. No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees
  3. Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

* * *

