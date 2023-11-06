What Not Online Auctions

Numismatic Crime – Bullion Stolen With Bad Check

Numismatic Crime Information Center
By Numismatic Crime Information Center

Recent Alerts from Doug DavisFounder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……

Numismatic Crime Information Center Annouces Recovery of $1,000 Note

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in Florida had been investigating a theft from a dealer who attended the Palm Beach Coin Show on September 25, 2023. The dealer had reported the theft of a PMG-graded 1934A $1,000 Federal Reserve Note (Serial No. G00250564A) from his table. The victim has reported that the note has been recovered. No further details are available at this time.

$1,000 Note Stolen at Palm Beach Coin Show - Recovered. Photo courtesy Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC)

Lost/Stolen Canadian Banknotes Recovered

Due to the assistance of FedEx and a Florida dealer, the notes listed in the PDF links below have been recovered. A FedEx package had been shipped from Canada to California and was received without the contents. The package contained a group of Canadian notes.

North Carolina Numismatic Association Coin Show Theft

A dealer at the recent North Carolina Numismatic Association coin show in Concord, NC, has reported the theft of two Morgan silver dollar coins. The dealer believes the crime occurred when a group of people were at his table. One suspect engaged him in a long conversation while showing him multiple coins and it is believed that the other suspects removed the coins.

A police report has been filed with the Concord, NC police department: Case #02711.

Below are the stolen coins:

  • 1885-CC PCGS MS65 – Cert#15383412
  • 1892 PCGS PF63 – Cert#38557340

Stolen from Mail: USPS – Massachusetts to California

A package shipped Priority Mail from Massachusetts to California on October 17, 2023, via the United States Postal Service (USPS) was returned to the sender empty. Upon examination by the victim, it was apparent that the package had been opened and re-taped.

The following coin was stolen:

  • 1851-O Gold one dollar PCGS MS65 Cert# 46849885

Arizona Fraudster Makes Large Bullion Purchase with Bad Check

The suspect pictured below entered the Sun West Credit Union and used a fake driver’s license to obtain a cashier’s check for $135,000. The suspect then took the check and purchased 50 Rand Refinery gold bars and 19 Krugerrands from a local dealer.

Arizona Fraudster Makes Large Bullion Purchase with Bad Check. Photo courtesy Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC)

The check was deposited and cleared the same day but was voided three business days later. Phoenix, Arizona police are currently investigating: Case #2023-1590670.

Investigators are seeking any additional information on this incident.

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers and law enforcement in the education, prevention and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals and related numismatic items.

NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a crime.

* * *

Numismatic Crime Information Center
Numismatic Crime Information Center
The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers, and law enforcement in the education, prevention, and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals, and related numismatic items. NCIC disseminates current crime-related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge, and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a crime. Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center's Doug Davis if you have questions or information concerning open cases. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].
