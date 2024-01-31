1927-D Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle: A Collector’s Guide

Nearly every 1927-D Saint-Gaudens $20 double eagle gold coin was destroyed after the gold recall of 1933. The National Numismatic Collection has three. Most of those that survive are in Mint State. Estimates of coins extant ranges between 14-15. (only six or seven known in 1974).

In his February 1992 ad in The Numismatist, coin dealer Jay Parrino advertised the finest known example, then graded PCGS MS66 #6431397 (certification number no longer active). This coin is likely now graded PCGS MS67, probably the former Museum of Connecticut History specimen.

At the time of the Heritage Auctions April 22, 2022 Part IX sale of the Bob Simpson Collection, a total of only 14 coins of the date had been traced.

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Top Population: PCGS MS67 (1, 2/2024). NGC MS66 (2, 2/2024). CAC MS66 (1:0, 2/2024)

Stack’s, March 1991, Lot 1217 – $522,500; Purchased by Jay Parrino. In a February 1992 Numismatist Ad, Jay Parrino’s The Mint advertised the finest known example- then graded PCGS MS66 #6431397; As PCGS MS67 #2574992. “The Phillip H. Morse Collection of Saint-Gaudens Coinage”, Heritage Auctions, November 3, 2005, Lot 6697 – $1,897,500. Old Green Holder. Mark on Liberty’s knee. PCGS MS66+ CAC #22049181: F.C.C. Boyd; “World’s Greatest Collection”, Numismatic Gallery, January 1946, Lot 1045 ; Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr.; “Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection”, Bowers and Ruddy, October 1982, Lot 1067 -$170,000; Manfra, Tordella & Brookes, Inc. via private treaty sale to an private collector, August 1983, $290,000; North American Certified Trading via private treaty sale to an East Coast dealer, $1,900,000; Sold by Witter Coin to private buyer in August 2021 for $3,090,00.

“The Ralph P. Muller Collection”, Heritage Auctions, January 7, 2010, Lot 2331 – $1,495,000. Re-holdered with new certification number. PCGS MS65+ CAC #37543118: As NGC MS66 #557109-001. “The Douglas Martin Collection”, Heritage Auctions, January 9, 2014, Lot 5597 – $1,997,500; As PCGS MS65+ CAC #37543118. “The Rollo Fox Collection of $20 Saint-Gaudens Gold”, Heritage Auctions, January 9, 2020, Lot 4046 – $2,160,000. Fox-Duckor on insert.

In addition, four Gem Mint State examples of the 1927-D Saint-Gaudens double eagle are impounded in museum collections. The National Numismatic Collection at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., has three examples. One was likely acquired directly from the Denver Mint, while the other two were acquired from the Josiah K. Lilly Collection in 1968. The fourth example is held in the Museum of Connecticut History and is pedigreed to the Donald E. Bently Collection.

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year Of Issue: 1927 Denomination: Twenty Dollars (USD) Mint Mark: D (Denver) Mintage: 180,000 Alloy: .900 gold, .100 copper Weight: 33.436 g Diameter: 34.000 mm Edge: Lettered: E PLURIBUS UNUM OBV Designer Augustus Saint-Gaudens REV Designer Augustus Saint-Gaudens Quality: Business Strike

