1914-D Lincoln Cent : A Collector’s Guide

The 1914-D Lincoln cent is the rarest early date Lincoln cent in Mint State. To date, just over 300 examples have been certified in Mint State Red, while a combined 600 examples are counted in the NGC and PCGS censuses in Mint State Red Brown. Controversial coin expert Walter Breen once recounted that a New England coin dealer possessed 10 rolls of Mint State examples as late as 1943.

Many counterfeit examples and altered dates have been produced to fill holes in collector penny boards either as a cost-saving measure or as an act of deception. Four different mintmark positions are known for the issue, aiding authentication.

On one authentic 1914-D Lincoln cent die, a small die crack extends from the rim at the right edge of Lincoln’s coat and travels up through the bust before terminating in the coat level with the gap between the date and the mintmark. Another authentic die features a small tool mark curving down from the left serif of the T on LIBERTY.

All authentic 1914-D Lincoln cents have circular hub marks on the inside of the 9 of the date.

The 1914-D in Specific

The 1914-D’s mintage of 1,193,000 coins is slightly higher than the famous 1909-S VDB, but in real terms, the 1914-D is the scarcer of the two issues. In our opinion, it is the key to the date and mintmark series. However, those digging deeper will find half-a-dozen or more Lincoln cent objets de désir far more difficult to acquire (e.g. the 1943 copper cent, the 1944 steel cent, the 1959 “Wheat” cent, the 1955 and 1969-S doubled dies, and the 1983 copper just to name a few).

Most 1914-D cents that survive are well-worn. These long-traveled coins have served dutifully as hole fillers in penny boards and albums for more than 60 years. For problem-free coins in the lower circulated grades, expect to pay $175 USD and up.

For discriminating collectors, acquiring examples in Mint State will increase the cost factor by a multiple of 20 or more. On December 6, 2019, Heritage Auctions sold an example graded MS63 BN by PCGS and approved by CAC for $2,640. A recent auction high price paid for a 1914-D was $81,075 in 2016 for a PCGS MS66 RD. That coin is tied for the finest known with four other examples, according to the PCGS census.

Video Highlights

On April 5, 2023, CoinWeek asked collectors to Guess the Grade of this 1914-D Lincoln cent:

* * *

Market Data & Noteworthy Specimens

In a 1974 issue of The Numismatist, Chicago-based dealer Larry Whitlow listed a “Gem Brilliant Uncirculated” 1914-D Lincoln cent for sale at $1,000.

The 1914-D Lincoln cent is a key date coin and, as such, has significant value over face value even in worn circulated grades. Authentication by a professional service is highly recommended. Beware of counterfeits.

Top Population: PCGS MS66+RD (1, 2/2024). NGC MS66RD (5, 2/2024). CAC MS66RD (1:0, 2/2024).

PCGS MS66RD CAC #1383394: “Stewart Blay’s Red Copper Collection of Lincoln Cents”, GreatCollections, January 15, 2023, Lot 1272824 – View. Old Green Holder.

“Stewart Blay’s Red Copper Collection of Lincoln Cents”, GreatCollections, January 15, 2023, Lot 1272824 – View. Old Green Holder. NGC MS66RD #175140-017: Heritage Auctions, May 3-7, 2023, Lot ?, $38,400. Die erosion evident above C and to the left of O on the reverse.

Heritage Auctions, May 3-7, 2023, Lot ?, $38,400. Die erosion evident above C and to the left of O on the reverse. NGC MS66RD #6045621-004: “Larry H. Miller Collection”, Stack’s Bowers, November 12, 2020, Lot 6017 – $38,400. Two copper spots to the right of Lincoln’s forehead. Green spot underneath right arm of T of CENT.

“Larry H. Miller Collection”, Stack’s Bowers, November 12, 2020, Lot 6017 – $38,400. Two copper spots to the right of Lincoln’s forehead. Green spot underneath right arm of T of CENT. PCGS MS66RD #82620666: Stack’s Bowers, March 19, 2020, Lot 3108 – $40,800.

Stack’s Bowers, March 19, 2020, Lot 3108 – $40,800. PCGS MS65+RD CAC #25279086: “PNG Invitational Signature” (as PCGS MS65+RD CAC #25279086), Heritage Auctions, October 9, 2014, Lot 4626 – $28,200; Heritage Auctions, May 3-7, 2023, Lot ? – $52,800. Ex: Bender Collection (on label). Carbon spot below OF (on reverse). Small constellation of spots around T in CENTS.

“PNG Invitational Signature” (as PCGS MS65+RD CAC #25279086), Heritage Auctions, October 9, 2014, Lot 4626 – $28,200; Heritage Auctions, May 3-7, 2023, Lot ? – PCGS MS65+RD #41273268: GreatCollections, March 21, 2021, Lot 961616 – View; “Merritt Collection of Lincoln Cents”, GreatCollections, April 2, 2023, Lot 1309734 – View. Numerous small copper spots on Lincoln’s jacket and beard, spot to the right of D of GOD, diagonal cut below N of CENT (on the reverse).

GreatCollections, March 21, 2021, Lot 961616 – View; “Merritt Collection of Lincoln Cents”, GreatCollections, April 2, 2023, Lot 1309734 – View. Numerous small copper spots on Lincoln’s jacket and beard, spot to the right of D of GOD, diagonal cut below N of CENT (on the reverse). PCGS MS65+RD #38093051: GreatCollections, July 19, 2020, Lot 859650 – View.

GreatCollections, July 19, 2020, Lot 859650 – View. PCGS MS65+RD #81601768: GreatCollections, September 18, 2016, Lot 388973 – View. Two small discoloration marks above R and T of LIBERTY.

GreatCollections, September 18, 2016, Lot 388973 – View. Two small discoloration marks above R and T of LIBERTY. PCGS MS65+RD #33275322: “Revtyak Collection”, Stack’s Bowers, March 31, 2016, Lot 3021 – $17,625.

* * *

Design

Obverse:

The obverse of the 1914 Lincoln cent, which features a right-facing bust of President Abraham Lincoln, was designed by Victor David Brenner. The date 1914 appears to the right of Lincoln and the motto IN GOD WE TRUST appears above the president. Below the date is the mint mark “D” for the Denver Mint. To the left of the 16th president is the word LIBERTY.

Reverse:

Brenner’s “Wheat Cent” reverse. Two sheaths of wheat wrap around the right and the left side of the coin. At the top of the design, the motto “E ·PLURIBUS · UNUM” wraps around the rim. ONE CENT is inscribed in large letters, sans serif, the bottom arm of the E extends beyond the arm at the top. The middle arm is recessed. Beneath, in the same font, but smaller type: UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

Edge:

The edge of the 1914-D Lincoln Wheat cent is plain or smooth, without reeding or edge lettering.

Designer

Lithuanian-born coin designer Victor David Brenner is best known for his iconic design for the Lincoln cent (1909-Present) ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year Of Issue: 1914 Denomination: One Cent (USD) Mint Mark: D (Denver) Mintage: 1,193,000 Alloy: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc Weight: 3.11 g Diameter: 19.00 mm Edge: Plain OBV Designer Victor David Brenner REV Designer Victor David Brenner Quality: Business Strike

* * *