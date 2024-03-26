1942 Mercury Dime Proof : A Collector’s Guide

A then-record number 22,329 Proof Sets were produced by the United States Mint in 1942. With the U.S. fighting in the Second World War, the Mint suspended Proof Set production after the 1942 release and waited eight years to resume production in 1950. By then, the Roosevelt dime had replaced the Mercury dime and the Franklin half dollar had replaced the Walking Liberty half.

The quality of 1942 Mercury dime Proofs tends to be good, and hundreds of Proof 68 examples have survived after 80 years. Proofs with Cameo and Deep Cameo contrast are extraordinarily rare, however.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Top Population: PCGS PF69 (3, 3/2024), NGC PF69 (3, 3/2024), and CAC Proof 69 (3:0 stickered:graded, 3/2024).

NGC PF69 #4668715-001: Legend Rare Coin Auctions, September 27, 2018, Lot 437 – $15,275; Heritage Auctions, January 10, 2019, Lot 4430 – $12,000. Orange, green, gold, and magenta rim toning on the obverse.

Legend Rare Coin Auctions, September 27, 2018, Lot 437 – $15,275; Heritage Auctions, January 10, 2019, Lot 4430 – $12,000. Orange, green, gold, and magenta rim toning on the obverse. NGC PF69 #429876-010: “The Red Bank Collection”, Stack’s Bowers, December 1, 2003, Lot 630 – Passed; Heritage Auctions, April 29, 2010, Lot 2070 – $14,950; “The Geyer Family Collection”, Heritage Auctions, November 1, 2013, Lot 3576 – $15,275; Magenta, orange, and gold toning around the upper and lower periphery of the obverse and reverse.

“The Red Bank Collection”, Stack’s Bowers, December 1, 2003, Lot 630 – Passed; Heritage Auctions, April 29, 2010, Lot 2070 – $14,950; “The Geyer Family Collection”, Heritage Auctions, November 1, 2013, Lot 3576 – $15,275; Magenta, orange, and gold toning around the upper and lower periphery of the obverse and reverse. PCGS PR69 CAC #25696168: Heritage Auctions, June 4, 2015, Lot 3882 – $37,600. Magenta and gold peripheral toning. Top pop, pop one when offered.

Heritage Auctions, June 4, 2015, Lot 3882 – $37,600. Magenta and gold peripheral toning. Top pop, pop one when offered. NGC PF68+* #6331790-001: Stack’s Bowers, March 27, 2024, Lot 5297 – View.

Stack’s Bowers, March 27, 2024, Lot 5297 – View. PCGS PR68+ #46360316: Stack’s Bowers, August 18, 2023, Lot 6213 – View.

Stack’s Bowers, August 18, 2023, Lot 6213 – View. NGC PF68+* CAC #6207106-001: Heritage Auctions, August 26, 2022, Lot 4431 – $3,960; Heritage Auctions, May 4, 2023, Lot 3809 – $4,320.

Heritage Auctions, August 26, 2022, Lot 4431 – $3,960; Heritage Auctions, May 4, 2023, Lot 3809 – $4,320. PCGS PR68+ CAC #46032675: Legend Rare Coin Auctions, December 8, 2022, Lot 144 – $20,562.50. PQ rainbow target toning.

Legend Rare Coin Auctions, December 8, 2022, Lot 144 – $20,562.50. PQ rainbow target toning. PCGS PR68+ CAC #50131319: Heritage Auctions, June 17, 2021, Lot 3078 – $5,280.

Heritage Auctions, June 17, 2021, Lot 3078 – $5,280. PCGS PR68+ CAC #34615216: Heritage Auctions, February 22, 2018, Lot 3460 – $6,600; Heritage Auctions, January 21, 2021, Lot 3495 – $4,920. Dark ring of orange, red, blue, green, and yellow toning on the obverse. Olive toning along the edge on the reverse.

Heritage Auctions, February 22, 2018, Lot 3460 – $6,600; Heritage Auctions, January 21, 2021, Lot 3495 – $4,920. Dark ring of orange, red, blue, green, and yellow toning on the obverse. Olive toning along the edge on the reverse. PCGS PR68+ CAC #38519525: Heritage Auctions, April 23, 2020, Lot 3382 – $6,600.

Heritage Auctions, April 23, 2020, Lot 3382 – $6,600. NGC PF68+ CAC #4195603-002: Heritage Auctions, February 21, 2020, Lot 3625 – $2,160.

Heritage Auctions, February 21, 2020, Lot 3625 – $2,160. PCGS PR68+ CAC #19044926: Heritage Auctions, January 5, 2017, Lot 4739 – $3,760. Obverse rim toning in dark red, and green.

Heritage Auctions, January 5, 2017, Lot 4739 – $3,760. Obverse rim toning in dark red, and green. PCGS PR68+ CAC #81626447: Heritage Auctions, November 1, 2015, Lot 5214 – $4,112.50.

Heritage Auctions, November 1, 2015, Lot 5214 – $4,112.50. PCGS PR68+ CAC #25609191: Heritage Auctions, April 28, 2016, Lot 4162 – $4,935. Orange and magenta toning on the obverse and reverse.

Heritage Auctions, April 28, 2016, Lot 4162 – $4,935. Orange and magenta toning on the obverse and reverse. PCGS PR68+ CAC #31451308: Stack’s Bowers, March 2015, Lot 5395 – $9,106.25. Richly toned periphery areas.

Stack’s Bowers, March 2015, Lot 5395 – $9,106.25. Richly toned periphery areas. PCGS PR68+ CAC #25369407: Stack’s Bowers, February 2014, Lot 1145 – $4,406.25. Hazy with gold rim areas on the obverse.

* * *

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year Of Issue: 1942 Denomination: 10 Cents (USD) Mint Mark: None (Philadelphia) Mintage: 22,329 Alloy: .900 Silver, .100 Copper Weight: 2.5 g Diameter: 17.9 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: Adolph A. Weinman REV Designer: Adolph A. Weinman Quality: Proof

* * *