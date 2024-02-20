1955-S Lincoln Cent : A Collector’s Guide

Due to the pending (and ultimately temporary) shut down of the United States Mint facility in San Francisco, the 1955-S Lincoln cent is one of the most hoarded coins in American coin collecting history. The quality of these Wheat cents was not as high as preceding issues.

Historic Pricing and Certified Populations of the 1955-S Lincoln Cent

The PCGS population for MS-68RD has remained constant for more than 20 years, with the single finest specimen last appearing at public auction in September 2002.

Dealer Bob Creps offered uncirculated rolls for $31 USD in the January 1965 issue of Numismatic Scrapbook Magazine. In that same issue, bag and roll dealer Ray Kotansky of Streator, Illinois, offered BU bags of this date for $3,575.

In the July 1974 issue of Numismatic Scrapbook Magazine, SilverTowne offered BU rolls of 1955-S Lincoln cents for $22 each.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Top Population: PCGS MS-68RD (1, 4/2023). NGC MS-68RD (1, 4/2023). CACG MS-67RD (73:0 stickered:graded, 2/2024).

NGC MS-68RD #6260474-001: Legend Rare Coin Auctions, April 28, 2022, Lot 75 – Passed.

Legend Rare Coin Auctions, April 28, 2022, Lot 75 – Passed. PCGS MS-68RD #04039260: As PCGS MS-68RD #4039260. Heritage Auctions, September 26, 2002, Lot 5632 – $7,475. Old Green Holder at the time of sale. No public sales reported since, however the coin has been re-certified with the cert number modified to PCGS’ current 8-digit format. A TrueView was also taken.

As PCGS MS-68RD #4039260. Heritage Auctions, September 26, 2002, Lot 5632 – $7,475. PCGS MS-67+RD CAC #81339677: “The Bender Family Collection — Post-1932 Lincoln Cents.”, Heritage Auctions, December 15, 2022, Lot 3369 – $870. Bender Collection on insert. Toned.

“The Bender Family Collection — Post-1932 Lincoln Cents.”, Heritage Auctions, December 15, 2022, Lot 3369 – $870. Bender Collection on insert. Toned. PCGS MS-67+RD CAC #80611889: Heritage Auctions, May 9, 2022, Lot 46137 – $1,380.

Heritage Auctions, May 9, 2022, Lot 46137 – $1,380. PCGS MS-67+RD QA #25670531: Heritage Auctions, June 18, 2019, Lot 25152 – $288; Heritage Auctions, March 22, 2022, Lot 27199- $576.

Heritage Auctions, June 18, 2019, Lot 25152 – $288; Heritage Auctions, March 22, 2022, Lot 27199- $576. PCGS MS-67+RD #81286057: Heritage Auctions, January 22, 2019, Lot 27109 – $336; Heritage Auctions, March 15, 2022, Lot 25103 – $324. Jerald L. Martin Collection on insert.

Heritage Auctions, January 22, 2019, Lot 27109 – $336; Heritage Auctions, March 15, 2022, Lot 25103 – $324. Jerald L. Martin Collection on insert. PCGS MS-67+RD #25651047: Heritage Auctions, September 7, 2021, Lot 23094 – $336.

Heritage Auctions, September 7, 2021, Lot 23094 – $336. PCGS MS-67+RD CAC #37140127: Heritage Auctions, June 22, 2021, Lot 27214 – $480.

Heritage Auctions, June 22, 2021, Lot 27214 – $480. PCGS MS-67+RD CAC #07855397: Heritage Auctions, March 24, 2020, Lot 27095 – $432.

Heritage Auctions, March 24, 2020, Lot 27095 – $432. PCGS MS-67+RD #81744214: Heritage Auctions, April 30, 2017, Lot 7153 – $423; Heritage Auctions, June 11, 2019, Lot 25230 – $228. Toned.

Heritage Auctions, April 30, 2017, Lot 7153 – $423; Heritage Auctions, June 11, 2019, Lot 25230 – $228. Toned. PCGS MS-67+RD CAC #81342043: Heritage Auctions, July 9, 2017, Lot 7152 – $763.75.

Heritage Auctions, July 9, 2017, Lot 7152 – $763.75. PCGS MS-67+RD CAC #25602107: Heritage Auctions, July 9, 2017, Lot 7153 – $940.

Heritage Auctions, July 9, 2017, Lot 7153 – $940. PCGS MS-67+RD CAC #82136000: Legend Rare Coin Auctions, January 26, 2017, Lot 114 – $1,086.88.

* * *

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year Of Issue: 1955 Denomination: One Cent (USD) Mint Mark: S (San Francisco) Mintage: 44,610,000 Alloy: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc Weight: 3.11 g Diameter: 19.00 mm Edge: Plain OBV Designer Victor David Brenner REV Designer Victor David Brenner Quality: Business Strike

* * *